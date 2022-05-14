Last month, you may have read that a subsidiary of NextEra Energy will be paying a hefty fine for killing eagles at its wind developments, including Roundhouse, on the southwest edge of Cheyenne.
The company took a big gamble by not applying for an eagle “take” permit. The permit would have required expenditures, but now the company will have to spend money on remediation, plus the fines.
Three years ago, I signed up to be party to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s hearing on Roundhouse, representing Cheyenne Audubon. I still get the occasional registered letter with news about changes to the Roundhouse development plan.
I wasn’t surprised to get a call from Ryan Fitzpatrick, my main Roundhouse contact. It sounds like the company may be installing a system to sense raptors approaching wind turbines so the turbines can be shut down before slicing an eagle. That’s the system at the Top of the World wind farm. Ironically, bald eagles are increasing in number; however, golden eagles are not faring as well.
Avian influenza reached Wyoming last month in poultry and wild birds. I’ve been following the story day by day through my favorite birding institutions, including the National Audubon Society and Cornell Lab of Ornithology. It seems to be traveling with migrating waterfowl and possibly affecting songbirds. It might be a good idea to put away the bird feeders for a while, instead of having to scrub them frequently. We usually take ours down for the summer anyway.
If you find any dead birds, report them to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Pick them up the same way you do dog droppings: grasp the bird with your hand gloved in a plastic bag. Then pull the bag carefully inside out over the bird and seal the bag shut.
I don’t know if bird flu is transmissible to cats, but this would be a good time to start keeping your cats indoors so they won’t eat dead birds.
Good news for sage grouse and the diverse group of people who in 2015 worked so hard to come to an agreement on the policies to protect primary habitat areas in Wyoming. The number of oil and gas parcels offered for lease has been reduced on critical sage grouse habitat for the Bureau of Land Management’s next sale. There are scads of current leases that are not being drilled, so don’t blame sage grouse for high gas prices.
But we really need to drop the conventional use of fossil fuels as soon as possible, and that isn’t just because it is getting too warm for cute little pikas living on our mountain tops.
Let’s consider the cost of air pollution to humans. It isn’t healthy to breathe emissions from tailpipes and smokestacks or smoke from the increasingly frequent wildfires attributed to warming climate.
There’s wildfire destruction itself. I saw concrete examples recently while driving to Louisville, Colorado. On one side of four-lane-wide Dillon Road, there is a very nice residential area that burned down to the concrete foundations that are now shaded by dead black trees. The houses on the other side of the street are safe, so far.
Mark’s and my sons are doing their part for fighting climate change. Both drive electric cars. We plan to follow suit as soon as we need to replace a car.
Going electric is only going to help birds if the source of the power doesn’t produce climate-warming pollution, slice them with turbine blades or cover grasslands and deserts with solar panels. To me, it looks like the most harmless alternative is solar panels on existing infrastructure. There’s a million square feet of roof on our Lowe’s distribution center. There’s a nearly quarter-mile-long, south-facing wall on the new eastside Microsoft installation. Could Cheyenne be forward thinking enough to write building codes that require buildings to produce power?
These are my daydreams this spring as I watch my first flock of white-crowned sparrows flit from shrub to shrub along Crow Creek on its way to the mountains to nest.
May 21 is the Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count, and once again Cheyenne Audubon, www.CheyenneAudubon.org, will document the diversity of avian migration for the scientific record. Think about joining us. Someday, someone will examine our records, hopefully documenting increasing diversity from here on out as we get a handle on our power problem.