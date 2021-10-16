Bindweed can smother a garden and kill someone’s interest in gardening in no time.
It thrives on the least neglect even in a drought year and it can positively explode with digging, tilling and irrigation.
Field bindweed is a perennial vine from Eurasia with cute white, sometimes pink, flowers and one to two-inch-long, arrowhead-shaped leaves. Linnaeus, the man who gave us the Latin two-word system for naming plants and animals, first described it in 1753 as Convolvulus (twining around) arvensis (of cultivated fields). At first, botanists thought there were many species or varieties but finally concluded that bindweed is very good at morphing to adapt to circumstances.
Bindweed can smother crops and take over vegetable gardens and even lawns that are not robust. It can sprout from a piece of root 14 feet deep, or in two weeks from a two-inch root piece left behind. Its seeds germinate easily, even after 50 years. It especially likes alkaline soils, like ours.
Best advice for controlling bindweed for home and garden follows Integrated Pest Management protocol.
First, prevention. Be sure you aren’t bringing in any sources of bindweed through mulch, topsoil or compost, or nursery stock. (Removing as much dirt from roots of potted plants or balled and burlapped trees and shrubs is also recommended as an improved, modern planting method.)
Deplete bindweed root reserves by removing leaves so it can’t photosynthesize. Break the plants off at the soil surface by hand or scuffle hoe—don’t dig the roots. Seedlings can easily be pulled from moist soil. Every two weeks is sufficient, but once a week means shorter sessions and less stiffness in your joints. Eventually, in a year or two, the plants die. To prevent new seedlings, shade the ground with other plants or mulch.
If you have a large area where hand weeding can’t keep up, you can try smothering bindweed with light-blocking mulch such as plastic fabric, cardboard or a very thick layer of organic mulch—for three to five years.
Biological control, insects, has not been very successful yet.
It takes multiple, precisely timed applications of herbicide to kill bindweed. Be sure to speak to our Laramie County Extension horticulturist or the folks at the Laramie County Conservation District to learn how to safely apply the right one at the right time for your circumstances.
Frustrated Cheyenne gardener Justin Williams has come up with a system to treat for bindweed while harvesting an abundance of vegetables in his hoop house and in his outside patch.
First, he sprayed the carpet of bindweed with herbicide. A Casper native who grew up on a ranch and early in his career was an Extension agent in Oregon, he knows his way around herbicides.
Then, he staked weed barrier cloth—a woven plastic material—over the treated areas. I am not a fan of weed-barrier cloth when it is used around trees and shrubs and topped with woodchip or rock or gravel mulch because it is hard on the trees and shrubs and the weeds soon sprout in the mulch anyway.
In this case, Justin uses only weed-barrier cloth to cut off light to any emerging leaves. He grows his vegetables on top of the weed-barrier cloth in fabric pots, approximately 5-gallon-sized.
There is an array of fabric pots available on the market. They are made from plastic fabrics, euphemistically referred to as “geotextiles.” They can be cleaned (even laundered—but without bleach or dryer) and folded when not in use. Justin looks for the best prices online but buys only the ones with handles to make it easier to move them around.
Fabric pots, or bags, follow container gardening rules. You’ll want some kind of potting soil, not plain old garden dirt (especially not Justin’s bindweed seed-infested dirt). You’ll want to work out an irrigation system. This year, Justin used an overhead sprinkler system but is ready to convert to a drip irrigation system for next year to save water and to eliminate powdery mildew forming on leaves.
Vegetables are very hungry growers, especially in containers, so you will want to come up with a fertilizer schedule, whether you make compost tea, buy fish emulsion concentrate or go a chemical route.
Before frost, you might even pick up a container and bring it inside for the last few tomatoes, another crop of greens or to overwinter your herbs.
And someday, the bindweed will be knocked down to a manageable level and you can plant in the ground again.