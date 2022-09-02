For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
People affect birds – individual birds and whole populations – all the time.
Sometimes, we have a negative effect on birds, such as glass walls and bright lights that steer migrating birds to their deaths.
Sometimes we have a positive effect, such as growing windbreaks across the Great Plains that encouraged blue jays to follow the trees west. Or we create reservoirs to store water, drawing ducks and other water birds to use them.
I’ve been looking at what the environmental organizations have to say about the new Inflation Reduction Act and how it will affect birds.
The IRA should help birds (and people) affected by climate change as it encourages actions for cleaner air. Clean air reduces climate change effects, such as severe weather and the timing of seasonal changes.
Encouraging the switch to electric vehicles is good. Electricity can come from any source of fuel. If the source is a fossil fuel power plant, then pollution controls can be centrally located, rather than depending on vehicle owners to attend to maintenance. I don’t know about you, but diesel fumes from the truck ahead of me at the stoplight is something I won’t miss.
It looks like the fossil fuel industries are losing out after spending the last 50 years fighting clean air regulations instead of finding technology to keep air clean.
Birds will certainly benefit from clean air, but I wonder how much that will be offset by the drawbacks of solar and wind energy production – the emphasis of the IRA.
Can we make smart changes?
If you remember, in 2019, I signed up to testify on behalf of Cheyenne Audubon at the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality hearing on NextEra’s Roundhouse wind development. It is located partly on the city of Cheyenne’s Belvoir Ranch property.
What I discovered was that NextEra was required to show the impact on wildlife of wind turbines and the numerous new roads. Yes, the state asks for certain information, but it seems to me that a state or federal agency, rather than the company, should be performing the field investigations on the public’s behalf, and doing so to a greater depth. And the results should be put in context with nearby developments, like the other wind farm adjacent to Roundhouse on the north side of Interstate 80.
Wyoming, famous for its wind, is slated to be covered with wind turbines. Our “big empty” is also slated to be covered with industrial solar developments. Solar will affect grassland birds, though it will be an army of graduate students who discover exactly how.
A new study on the effect of industrial solar fields on Wyoming’s hoofed wildlife was recently examined by a WyoFile reporter: https://wyofile.com/report-industrial-solar-disrupts-big-game-movements/.
The study shows that the chain link fence required by the National Electric Code kept migrating antelope out, essentially losing that amount of habitat.
Let’s say you don’t care about birds or other wildlife. Let’s say you care more about Wyoming’s economy.
Keep in mind that our second-largest economic sector is tourism.
During the pandemic years, tourists have discovered more of Wyoming than the Tetons and Yellowstone. They are finding our favorite local recreation areas. The tourists I talk to appreciate our wide-open natural spaces and wildlife the way most of us do. But I don’t think thousands of acres of wind turbines and solar panels are going to enhance the views that tourists come here for, especially when they come from states that are already covered in industrial and agricultural development.
I still think smart clean-energy development is about integrating it with current infrastructure.
Currently, solar is more people-friendly, the source to concentrate on. No possibility of flying blades or deep vibration noises.
Think about the acres of parking lots that could be roofed with solar panels. Think about the acres of roofs everywhere, especially the giant warehouses we have in Cheyenne. And Walmart’s warehouse also has a lovely south-facing wall, as do the Microsoft data center buildings. Or maybe fill in the uninhabitable acres around wind turbines. The Germans are looking at solar canopies over their autobahns: https://www.rechargenews.com/transition/solar-panel-covered-autobahn-could-speed-german-energy-transition/2-1-854215.
Even our (electric) cars could have solar energy-collecting skins someday. You would go to the carwash to wash away dirt to improve your energy production. Although I suppose then no one would want to park in a solar-panel-roofed parking lot.
Yes, solar and wind have energy storage issues. But there are many brilliant minds in the world, and the rewards of the marketplace are there to spur them on. Let’s hope their solutions are bird-friendly, wildlife-friendly and, at the very least, people-friendly.
Barb Gorges is the author of “Cheyenne Birds by the Month,” www.YuccaRoadPress.com. Her previous columns are at http://cheyennebirdbanter.wordpress.com. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.