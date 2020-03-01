In March, the bright winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga fill the southern sky, stretching all the way to zenith – the point directly overhead. Directly due south you’ll find Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. If you are away from city lights, you’ll see the Winter Milky Way stretching from the SSW horizon to the NNE horizon. Leo can be found standing on its side in the east and is easily picked out by its well-known asterism, the Sickle (which looks like a backward question mark). The bright star at the bottom of the Sickle is Regulus. If you’ll use binoculars and sweep the area between Regulus and the bright Twin Stars of Gemini (Castor and Pollux) you’ll run across a pretty, glowing cluster of stars known as the Beehive (Messier 44), which is located in the faint constellation of Cancer. Looking north you’ll find Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cepheus and Cassiopeia.
If you follow science or astronomy news at all, you’ve probably heard about the recent unprecedented fading of the star Betelgeuse, which has faded in brightness more than has been observed in the last 50 years. Betelgeuse is a long-period variable star, so though it’s no surprise its brightness has changed, how much it has faded is unusual.
What is a variable star? A variable star is a star that changes brightness. There are a number of reasons for variability. These include changes in the luminosity or mass of a star, or something is obstructing the amount of light that reaches Earth. Pulsating variable stars swell and shrink. Eclipsing binaries get dimmer when a companion star moves in front, then brighten as the occulting star moves away. Some of the identified variable stars are actually two very close stars that exchange mass where one star steals atmosphere from the other.
We consider a star to be variable if it’s apparent magnitude (brightness) changes or fluctuates as seen from Earth. This change can range from 1/1000th of a magnitude to 20 magnitudes. More than 100,000 stars are categorized as variable including our Sun, it varies by 1/1000th over an 11-year cycle.
Pulsating variable stars are red giants or red supergiants and are stars that are in their final stages of evolution. They have periods of expansion and contraction, causing the star to expand or shrink. There are several types of pulsating variable stars that are determined from their pulsation period, their mass and the evolutionary status of the star plus the characteristics of the pulsations. Cepheids, RR Lyrae, RV Tauri, Long-Period Variables and Mira are all types of pulsating variable stars.
Cepheids pulsate with periods ranging from 1-70 days with light variations from 0.1-2 magnitudes. Cepheids are highly luminous and massive stars. The stars expand and shrink following a specific pattern and were found to have a period-luminosity relationship. Being able to determine a star’s true luminosity enabled us to determine the distance to that star. Cepheids are bright enough to see in other galaxies.
RR Lyrae stars have short periods from .5-1.2 days. They are pulsating white giant stars that are older and less massive than Cepheids. RR Lyrae vary in brightness from 0.3-2 magnitudes.
RV Tauri stars are yellow subgiant stars and have a deep and shallow minimum. Their brightness can vary by three magnitudes and reach minimum brightness from 30-150 days. Some of these stars also show long term cyclic variations of hundreds to thousands of days.
Long Period Variables are pulsating red giants or red supergiants will periods ranging from 30-1000 days. LPVs have two subclasses; Mira or Semiregular.
Mira are red giant stars with periods ranging from 80-1000 days and have visual light variations greater than 2.5 magnitudes. They are named after the star Mira in Cetus, which has an 11-month period and can vary from second to 10th magnitude, making it only visible to the unaided eye for a few months a year.
Semiregular variables are giants and supergiants showing noticeable periodicity along with periods of semiregular or irregular light variations. Their periods range from 30-1000 days and generally show light variations less than 2.5 magnitudes. Betelgeuse is the best-known semiregular variable star.
There are other irregular pulsating variable stars. They are usually red giants and though their light changes, they don’t show any consistency when those changes occur.
Cataclysmic Variable stars are explosive variables that suddenly brighten from a thermonuclear explosion either on their surface or from inside.
Supernovae occur when a star explodes. This happens to massive stars and will suddenly increase their brightness by 20 magnitudes or more. Supernovae can also occur in a binary star system where a white dwarf with a carbon core gains excessive mass from a companion giant star, causing the core to collapse and explode.
Novae and Recurrent Novae happen in close binary star systems when a white dwarf is in orbit with a red giant star that has expanded enough that material from its atmosphere is falling on the white dwarf star. Once the white dwarf exceeds its maximum allowed mass, it will ignite the extra mass blowing it off and increase light by seven-16 magnitudes. This does not destroy the star and will return to normal magnitude over the next several years or decades.
Eruptive Variables are stars that brighten from eruptions or flaring on their surface or interaction with other interstellar matter.
Eclipsing Binary and Rotating Stars are variable stars who show light change because of external interactions.
Eclipsing Binary Stars are star systems that have an orbital plane that in line with our view from Earth. The star will dim when one or more of the stars or gas/dust cloud in that system pass in front of another star, causing the system to change magnitude. The periods of eclipsing binary systems can range from minutes to years. The best-known example of this is Algol in Perseus. Its apparent visual magnitude changes over the range of 2.1-3.4 with a period of 2.87 days.
Rotating Stars show small changes in brightness due to dark or bright spots on the star’s surface; known as starspots.