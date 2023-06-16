Master Gardeners

Laramie County Master Gardeners, interns and other volunteers plant the extension of the Habitat Hero garden at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens June 1.

After 21 years, Laramie County Extension Horticulturist Catherine Wissner is retiring. She has often been my go-to person the 12 years I’ve been writing this column.

It’s difficult to find hyper-local gardening information online or in print. Every location is different. In Wyoming, it is hard to generalize because of our variety of elevations, precipitation zones and weather patterns.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

