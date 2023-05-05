Eastern Laramie County has no mountains, but it is not flat.
We were looking for birds north of Hillsdale (a town name indicating the varied topography), walking across the shortgrass prairie on a very fine morning (meaning no wind) in late April. We were surrounded by small birds popping up, circling us and then, upon landing, becoming invisible.
A nearby windbreak was full of robins and red-winged blackbirds, but up the hill, where the grass was well-grazed, barely an inch tall, it was full of grassland birds like western meadowlarks and horned larks. And lots of longspurs.
Your field guide, if not brand new, will show them as McCown’s longspurs. While John P. McCown was stationed with the U.S. Army in Texas along the Rio Grande, he collected several bird specimens. Presumably it was winter, when these longspurs are wintering there and in southern New Mexico and due south in Mexico.
McCown sent the specimens back east, and the ornithologists determined his longspur was a new-to-them species. In 1851, they named it in honor of McCown.
However, by 2020, a closer examination of McCown’s career showed that he’d served on the frontier with less than perfect integrity and then joined the Confederate army. Altogether, he became someone the North American Classification Committee of the American Ornithological Society did not want to honor, and the bird’s name was changed to thick-billed longspur. The committee is considering removing people’s names from all bird names, which in North America would affect 150 species. You will need a new field guide when that happens.
But out on the prairie, the birds have no name tags, only their markings. The thick-billed longspur has a heavy, seed-cracking bill. It is closely related to sparrows and eats seeds all winter. However, in spring, it eats insects and invertebrates, and will feed them to its young.
As we walked, the longspurs kept popping up and circling us. Perhaps we were kicking up insects as we walked, just like cows or buffalo. It’s also time for the males to do their aerial territorial mating display. They are marked with distinctive black bibs this time of year, and with their tails fanned out, white with dark center stripe and black lower edge, they are, after seeing so many, easy to separate from the more numerous horned larks, which have much blacker tails.
Over the last 50 years, the thick-billed longspur population is down 94%, mostly due to changes in their habitat. They are on Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” list, which includes 80 bird species: wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Habitat-Plans.
Wyoming has about 27% of the world’s thick-billed longspurs. Their breeding range is primarily eastern Wyoming, much of Montana, and small extensions into Colorado, Nebraska, Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Game and Fish attributes population declines to prairie fragmentation by agriculture (plowing), urbanization (subdivisions) and fire suppression. Stressors include energy development (including wind energy), invasive species (like cheatgrass), off-road recreation, altered fire and grazing regimes (longspurs prefer heavily grazed areas), drought and climate change.
Maybe the academics can study how many houses per square mile can be built on the prairie before longspurs decamp. But not all homeowners take care of their property in the same way.
First, to protect ground-nesting birds like longspurs, meadowlarks and horned larks, people are keeping their dogs off the prairie, or at least on a leash, April through July.
Second, people who value grassland species of all kinds refrain from mowing too often, especially April through July to protect the nesting birds, but also to reduce extreme fire risk.
It seems counterintuitive. If the shortgrass prairie grasses are repeatedly cut back (some people erroneously believe they need to mow more than once every couple years), the grasses begin to struggle. The less-shaded soil gets too hot, and heat-loving species move in, such as the more combustible, non-native cheatgrass.
Prairie grasses are so cool. They have deep roots so they can make a comeback from drought and grazing. Wanda Manley, who lives out on the prairie and has a master’s degree in range management, told me that even after a (normal) grass fire, the growing point of each grass plant stays green and recovery is rapid. But where the prairie has been abused, fires are so hot, the soil burns and recovery will take much longer.
If you are someone who owns a patch of prairie and a riding mower, and enjoys a reason to get out there on a nice day, why not leave the mower parked and grab your binoculars? Walk out, maybe to the top of one of the hills, and listen for the music of the longspurs, these small birds that have been visiting our prairie every spring for thousands of years.