Thick-billed longspur

This male thick-billed longspur was nearly invisible on the shortgrass prairie north of Hillsdale. Longspurs are named for the long claw on their backward-facing toe.

 Kirk Miller/courtesy

Eastern Laramie County has no mountains, but it is not flat.

We were looking for birds north of Hillsdale (a town name indicating the varied topography), walking across the shortgrass prairie on a very fine morning (meaning no wind) in late April. We were surrounded by small birds popping up, circling us and then, upon landing, becoming invisible.

Barb Gorges is the author of “Cheyenne Birds by the Month,” www.YuccaRoadPress.com. Her previous columns are at http://cheyennebirdbanter.wordpress.com. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

