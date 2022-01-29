Prominent in the February evening sky you’ll find the brilliant winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga.
Many people think the cold, crisp air we have this time of year is why the stars appear so bright; in reality the winter stars appear brighter because there are simply more bright stars than during the other seasons.
You’ll find dazzling Sirius; the brightest star visible from Wyoming near the southwestern horizon. Towards the west you’ll find the large but dim constellation of Pegasus. Above the eastern horizon the spring constellations are starting to appear. Leo is near the horizon with the small and dim Cancer found about halfway between the Sickle (backward question mark) of Leo and the bright twin stars of Gemini. If you point binoculars at Cancer you’ll find a lovely star cluster known as the Beehive (M44).The last 2 weeks of February are a good time to look for the Zodiacal Lights in the evening skies. From a dark site, watch for a cone-shaped glow of light reaching up from the western horizon into Taurus. This glowing light is the reflection from meteoritic dust that fills our solar system. It is best viewed in dark evening skies near the spring equinox appearing as a faint to bright glow over the western horizon.
A lovely conjunction of Venus, Mars, crescent Moon, Mercury and Saturn about 30 minutes before sunrise will be visible on Sunday, February 27th.One of the really cool things about studying the stars is knowing what is out there. How fun to know where to look towards our galactic center, or to know where to see the remains of a supernova explosion or maybe see a galaxy with your naked eye that is over 2 million light years away.
This month is a great time to find a stellar nursery that is easily visible to the naked eye. The vast space between stars is filled with gas and dust. Areas of space that contain very dense regions of gas (mostly hydrogen) and dust can start to condense from gravity and begin to form stars. If the condensing gas is dense enough and its core temperatures reach about 10 million degrees celsius then hydrogen atoms begin fusion forming heavier atoms of helium. Once fusion begins in the core then a star has been born.
To see a fabulous stellar nursery this month you will first need to find the constellation Orion. Look for a fuzzy star in the middle of the 3 stars below Orion’s Belt and you’ve found the Orion Nebula, which is teaming with young stars and rich with stars in the making.
Located in Taurus but not visible to the naked eye is the Crab Nebula, one of the most famous supernova remnants. The Crab Nebula is the remains of a star that blew itself apart and appeared as a brilliant star in the night sky in 1054 A.D. Since the star is thousands of light years away, the actual explosion took place thousands of years before the light was visible from Earth. The new star from this supernova explosion was recorded by Korean, Arab, Chinese, Native American and Japanese observers who all reported it was near the southern horn of Taurus.
The new star was so bright it could be seen in daylight for 3 weeks and remained visible in the night sky for 2 years. All recorded observations of the bright star said it was brighter than Venus, so astronomers estimate it was a dazzling -7 magnitude at it’s brightest.
Over a thousand years after the supernova became visible we can see the ever expanding cloud of debris in what is known as the Crab Nebula, also called M1 on the Messier list of Deep Sky Objects. A supernova occurs when a massive star has exhausted the nuclear fuel in its core, causing the core to collapse and forming an ultra dense star as a result. The outer atmosphere then explodes and becomes visible as a supernova remnant.
At the center of the Crab Nebula is a neutron or pulsar star, which is the remnant of the original star. Pulsars are small, dense, highly magnetic and rapidly rotating stars. They spin so fast that they emit a beam of electromagnetic radiation not unlike the light spinning around from a lighthouse.
The Crab Nebula was originally discovered by an English doctor and astronomer named John Bevis in 1731. The nebula was named by William Parsons in 1842 based on his perception of its shape in his telescope. It eventually became the first deep sky object linked to a historical event. In 1928 Edwin Hubble was the first astronomer to propose the Crab Nebula was the result of the bright star that appeared in Taurus in 1054.The Crab Nebula has an apparent magnitude of 8.4 and is located about 6500 light years from Earth. It covers about 10 light years in diameter and is expanding at the rate of almost 1000 miles per second or more than two million miles per hour.
The neutron star at the center of the Crab Nebula is referred to as the Crab Pulsar. This young neutron star was first identified in 1968 when it was discovered the center of the Crab Nebula was emitting radiation from gamma rays to radio waves at 30 times a second.The pulsar itself blinks on and off and is visible in photos as a 16th magnitude star and is the brightest gamma ray source in the sky.
Since it was one of the first pulsars found, and knowing it was located in the middle of a nebula associated with a known supernova, it provided strong evidence for the theory pulsars or neutron stars were formed during supernova explosions.The original star was probably between 9 to 11 solar masses and the remaining neutron star is probably between 1.5 to 2 solar masses but is no larger than about 12 miles across. In dark skies with 7 x 50 binoculars you can find M1 as a bright patch about 1 degree to the northwest of the star Zeta marking the southern horn of Taurus.
Using a 4 inch telescope you might notice the center of the nebula is a bit brighter, and medium to large telescopes can show you some details in the nebula. When viewed by the Hubble Telescope or professional Earth based telescopes you can see the filaments of the gases that blew off of the star. The center of the nebula shows a bluish glow powered by the rapidly spinning neutron star.
The filaments are comprised if ionized hydrogen, helium, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen, neon, sulfur and iron. The supernova remnant we see is shaped both by the material originally blown off by the supernova explosion and the highly energetic wind generated by the rapidly spinning pulsar. The nebula will continue to expand and eventually disappear as the gas and dust disperses into space.