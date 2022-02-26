The evening skies in March offer you a very obvious contrast between seasonal constellations. The many brilliant stars that make up winter constellations are in the western half of the sky, while the sparse and less brilliant stars making up the spring constellations fill up the eastern sky.The most brilliant stars in the sky this month in order of brightness are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Mars, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations. But why the difference in the number and brilliance of stars between the winter and spring constellations?
In the winter skies, we are looking back across the nearest spiral arm of our Milky Way Galaxy; when we look toward the spring constellations, we are looking directly up and out of the flattened disk of our spiral galaxy. Although the spring constellations are sparse and don’t have many bright stars, it does give us a more clear view of objects that lie well beyond our galaxy.
Early risers this month should watch for a tight conjunction with Venus, Saturn, Mars and a crescent moon on the morning of March 28 to the east and southeast.The Vernal Equinox occurs on March 20 at 9:33 a.m. MST.
The last two weeks of the month is a good time to watch for the Zodiacal Lights. Look to the west after astronomical twilight. Be sure to have a dark, clear sky to see this elusive sky glow that is caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust. The Zodiacal Lights look like a faint cone of light stretching from the horizon to about halfway up the sky. It will be along the ecliptic; the apparent path of the Sun through the sky.
By looking north on any clear evening this month, you will find the Big Dipper midway up in the northeastern sky, and Cassiopeia will be low over the northwest horizon. If you go back out before the sunrise the next day, they will have swapped spots in the sky. The Big Dipper and Cassiopeia are the most obvious circumpolar objects we can see from Wyoming. The circumpolar constellations we can see from here are Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Draco, Cepheus and Cassiopeia.
Circumpolar stars and constellations are always above the horizon and never rise or set, they are even there in the daytime; we just don’t see them because the Sun is out. Other stars and constellations are seasonal and are only visible at certain times of the year.
The Northern Hemisphere luckily has a fairly bright star marking the north celestial pole around which all circumpolar stars circle all night, every night. That North Pole star is Polaris, and can be found as the last star in the handle of the Little Dipper asterism located in Ursa Minor.
If you lived at the North Pole or South Pole, all of the stars visible are circumpolar. If you lived directly on the equator, no stars are circumpolar. The closer you are to the North or South Pole, the larger the circle of circumpolar stars you can see, while the closer you are to the equator the smaller that circle will be. Your latitude on Earth determines what stars are circumpolar.In Cheyenne, we are at 41.15 N latitude, so any star within 41 degrees of Polaris will be visible all night. Polaris will also be found at 41 degrees off of our northern horizon and doesn’t appear to move or shift position in the sky.All stars make one circle around the sky every 23 hours and 56 minutes; this is called a sidereal day and is why every star rises four minutes earlier each day. A solar day is based on the time it takes the Sun to circle the sky, which his 24 hours. The four-minute difference between a solar day and sidereal day is why we have leap year and why stars change with the seasons.
Ursa Major, the Great Bear, is a very large constellation. It’s best known for the asterism the Big Dipper. The Big Dipper is a group of seven conspicuous stars shaped in the form of a dipper. It is one of the most impressive and best known star patterns in the sky.
Dubhe and Merak are the stars at the end of the bowl of the Big Dipper and are known as “the pointers.” If you draw a line straight through these stars and continue on northward, the next brightest star you will run into is Polaris, the North Star.
The second star in the handle of the Big Dipper is actually a multiple star system. They are Mizar and Alcor, and can be seen as a double star with the unaided eye. Mizar and Alcor are also known as the “Horse and Rider.” The ability to see these two stars was once used as a vision acuity test.
Ursa Minor, the Little Bear, resembles a dipper, but is much less conspicuous than the Big Dipper. It contains Polaris.
Polaris is the north pole star and is not one of our brightest stars, since it shines at only second magnitude; nor is it always the star closest to the north pole. Due to the precession, or the wobbling of the Earth on its axis; the celestial pole slowly shifts as the centuries go by, and different stars then become the north pole star. One entire precession of the galactic pole takes 26,000 years.
Besides Polaris, most of the Little Dipper stars are faint. Only the two stars at the end of the bowl are fairly bright. They are called the “Guardians of the Pole” as they march around the pole like sentries.Draco, the Dragon, is a large constellation made of not very bright stars. A string of stars winding around the Little Dipper makes up its long tail, and two pairs of stars mark the legs. The most conspicuous part is the head, an irregular quadrangle about half the size of the Big Dipper’s bowl. The Dragon’s head is referred to as the Lozenge.
The four stars making up the dragon’s head have different magnitudes of 2.5, 3, 4 and 5. The faint star in the Dragon’s tail halfway between Mizar and the Guardians is Thuban, which was the pole star when the pyramids were built some 4,000 to 5,000 years ago. It will be the pole star again some 20,000 years from now.
Cassiopeia, the Queen, lies in the Milky Way. The small constellation appears as a “W” or “M,” depending on the season and the time of night. This small constellation is formed by five fairly bright stars. To find Cassiopeia, you draw a line from the star where the handle joins the Big Dipper’s bowl on to the Pole star, and continue on until you hit the middle star of Cassiopeia.
The center of the “W” is marked by Gamma Cassiopeia, an erratic variable star.
Cassiopeia was also host to a supernova explosion in 1572. This supernova was the brightest supernova ever recorded, as it became brighter than Venus and could be seen in daylight. It became known as Tycho’s Star after the great astronomer Tycho Brahe, who kept an accurate record of the star for 17 months until it faded beyond the limit of naked eye visibility. Cassiopeia has many star clusters, which can easily be seen in binoculars.Cepheus, the King, is made up of five third and fourth magnitude stars forming the shape of a stick house with a steep roof. Part of Cepheus lies in the Milky Way.
To find Cepheus, continue the line from the Pointers beyond the Pole Star, and it will hit the roof of the stick house outline of Cepheus.
Mu Cephei is known as the Garnet Star, and is one of the reddest stars visible with the unaided eye.
Delta Cephei is the prototype of the important Cepheid Variable stars. It varies in magnitude from 3.7 to 4.6.
Three of the brighter stars of Cepheus will be the pole stars 2,000, 4,000 and 6,000 years from now.