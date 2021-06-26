High overhead in July, you’ll find the constellation Hercules. The four stars making up the top of Hercules is known as the Keystone and if you point a telescope or binoculars to the west side of the Keystone, you’ll find a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. West of Hercules, you’ll see a semi-circle of stars called Corona Borealis, which is right next to Bootes. Bootes is a kite-shaped group of stars and easy to pick out because of the brilliant star Arcturus. You can find Arcturus using a handy sky key that tells us to follow the handle of the Big Dipper and “Arc to Arcturus then speed on to Spica,” which leads us directly to those two bright stars.
East of Hercules is Lyra, and then you’ll find Cygnus, which contain the obvious asterism known at the Northern Cross. The Summer Triangle is very apparent in the eastern sky. The Summer Triangle is made up of the three brightest stars in three different constellations. The most Northern of the three stars is Deneb (in Cygnus), the most southern star is Altair (in Aquila) and the star making up the third star of the triangle is Vega (in Lyra).
Looking south, you’ll see the “Teapot” of Sagittarius and a fishhook, which is the constellation of Scorpius above the southern horizon. They are both located in a thick band of the Milky way that you can follow upward in the sky going by Aquila, Cygnus and stretching through Cassiopeia in the northeast. The spout of the “Teapot” points towards the center of our Milky Way Galaxy.
There are eight objects this month in the evening sky shining at first magnitude or brighter, and in order of brightness they are: Venus, Arcturus, Vega, Altair, Antares, Spica, Deneb and Regulus.
On July 21, Venus and Jupiter are 180 degrees apart in the sky and will appear barely above opposite horizons at the end of evening twilight. By the end of July, they are both about three degrees above the horizon. And by Aug. 7, they are both about five degrees above opposite horizons. It should be fun to try and see if you can catch them as it gets dark each night, but you will definitely need clear western and eastern horizons.
Earth reaches aphelion on July 5, which means we are farthest from the sun that day; we are actually 3 million miles further from the sun than perihelion when we were closest to the sun on Jan. 2. The reason our warmest months occur when we are farthest from the sun is because of the tilt of the earth. In July, the Northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun, so we are receiving its direct rays. In January, we are titled away from the sun, and we receive less direct rays. The southern hemisphere is opposite: they are closest to the sun in summer and farthest from the sun in winter.
Our galaxy contains roughly 400 billion stars, some of which are bunched together in what we call globular clusters. These clusters contain hundreds of thousands of stars in an area about 150 light years across, all circling around a common center of gravity. These globular clusters might appears as a fuzzy spot to the naked eye or in binoculars, but when viewed through a telescope, they become a spectacular ball of thousands of stars. There are about 200 globular clusters in our Milky Way Galaxy. Globular clusters orbit around our galactic center in the halo above and below the galactic disk. High overhead this month in the Keystone of Hercules is one of the best globular clusters in the Northern Hemisphere and is known as Messier 13 (M13) or the Great Cluster in Hercules.
To find Hercules, you will need dark skies. Start by picking out the three stars making up the Summer Triangle in the eastern sky. The brightest of those three stars is Vega. If you draw a line from Vega to Arcturus you will see some dim stars; one is a semi circle of stars known as Corona Borealis and to its right is four third-magnitude stars making up a wedge-shaped quadrilateral shape – that is the Keystone, or the top of Hercules.
If you are in dark enough skies, you should see a fuzzy spot about 1/3 of the way from the top of the western side of the Keystone. That fuzzy spot is M13. Binoculars will show you a glowing fuzzy object, small telescopes will reveal a glowing ball of light and modest to large telescopes will reveal a glowing ball tightly packed individual stars.
Globular star clusters contain some of the oldest stars. M13 is probably 10 billion years old or roughly twice as old as our sun. M13 is about 25,000 light years away and covers about 140 light years of space. It shines at 5.8 magnitude containing about 500,000 stars. Most of the stars we can see in M13 are about 2,000 times brighter than our Sun. The central portion of M13 is thought to be so densely packed there may be over 100 stars in a cube of space 3 light years across. The nearest star from Earth is 4 light years away. If there are any planets around the stars in M13, they would have a spectacular view of thousands of stars.