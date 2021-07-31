August is one of my favorite times of year to observe the stars, and that’s because it’s warm! High overhead is Hercules, which contains a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. To the west of Hercules, you’ll find Corona Borealis and Bootes. Corona Borealis resembles a crown, and Bootes looks like a kite. To the east of Hercules, you’ll find Lyra and Cygnus. Lyra is a small parallelogram and contains the bright star Vega. Cygnus is easiest to pick out by finding the bright stars known as the Northern Cross.
If you look to the south, you’ll see – just above the horizon – the constellation Scorpius. To its left is a group of stars that resembles a teapot, and those are the brightest stars of Sagittarius. You can see the thickest part of the Milky Way by Sagittarius and trace its bright band of light up through Aquila, Cygnus and Cassiopeia. If you have binoculars, scan carefully along the Milky Way looking for star clusters and nebula.
August is a great time to take a closer look at meteor showers. On any given night of the year, if you are away from city lights and the moon isn’t above the horizon, you could see about five meteors or falling stars every hour. On certain nights of the year you can see more meteors that all appear to originate from the same area of the sky. These certain nights are called meteor showers and are named after the constellation where the meteors seem to be coming from; this particular area of the sky is known as the shower’s radiant.
Meteor showers were discovered to be linked to the orbits of comets in the late 1800s. A comet leaves behind a trail of meteoroid particles no bigger than a tiny grain of sand as it orbits the Sun. Because the Earth’s orbit is pretty regular and follows the same path through space each year, we come back to the same spot in space at the same time every year. As the Earth passes through the orbit of a comet, these meteoroids collide with our atmosphere and the resulting friction heats them to the point where they vaporize and we see them streak across our sky as a meteor.
Meteor showers can cover a broad range time, slowly rising to a maximum peak and then falling off again; or they can be over in a matter of a few hours. The Quadrantids have a very short range because they peak in about three hours time. The Perseids, Aquarids and Geminids can be seen for weeks at about one-quarter the rate expected during the meteor shower’s peak.
Meteors in a shower can range in brightness from telescopic to fireballs (brighter than any planet). There are even meteor showers that peak in daytime hours. The best time for viewing meteor showers is from 1-4 a.m. when the night side of the Earth is plowing directly into the path of the meteor shower. The best direction to watch for meteors is between your zenith (the point directly overhead in the sky) and the meteor shower’s radiant. You should observe from as dark of a sight as possible; the darker the sky, the more meteors you will see.
Meteors from meteor showers have a wide range of velocities determined by how fast the meteoroid particles are traveling through space. The Perseids are swift meteors where the Geminids are medium speed and tend to have more fireballs. The fastest meteors come from the Leonids closely followed by the Orionids. The slowest meteors come from the Taurids, they are so slow you can point them out to someone and they can still turn around and see them.
The best and most reliable meteor showers of the year have always been the August Perseids and the December Geminids. Both showers generally average about 60 bright meteors per hour at their peak if you observe in dark skies; they are also bright enough to see some of those meteors from the city. The Perseids are probably more popular because we can observe them in the warm evenings of August rather than the frigid nights of December when the Geminids peak.
The Leonids had one of the most spectacular meteor showers ever recorded in 1866 when as many as 200,000 meteors could be seen from one place within a few hours time. The last good Leonid meteor shower was in 1966 when up to 140 meteors were observed per second. The Leonids peak roughly every 33 years and a chance for the next spectacular Leonid meteor shower could be in November 2032.
The Perseids this year are expected to peak during the day on Aug. 12, but should also be good in Wyoming on that morning (they also could put on a good show the day before or after the peak). Those mornings will not have any moonlight to lighten the sky because the moon is a waxing crescent and sets early in the evening.
Perseid meteors tend to be fairly bright, so from the city, you might see 20 or more meteors per hour. If you get away from lights, you could see 60 or more an hour. Some years, observers have been treated to more than 100 meteors per hour. The radiant of the Perseid meteor shower comes from an area near the Perseus Double Cluster. If the sky is dark enough, you should see a glint on the sky between the the top of Perseus and the edge of Cassiopeia facing Perseus. Pointing binoculars at the spot in the sky will clearly show the Double Cluster.
The meteors you see from the Perseid meteor shower are bits of debris left behind by Comet 109P/Swift Tuttle, which orbits the Sun every 130 years.
Observing tips for meteor showers include go somewhere as dark as possible. Take an easy chair, bug spray, a blanket, some drinks, some snacks and warm clothes. Lay down and watch the entire sky. Telescopes or binoculars don’t really help you observe meteors but can give you something to do if meteors turn out to be few and far between.
Naturally you can never be guaranteed any meteor shower will produce as many meteors as predicted, but it’s always fun to go out and watch because maybe you’ll be lucky enough to catch an incredible show.