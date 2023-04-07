It’s spring migration season.

Mid-March, the mountain bluebirds were back and could be seen at the High Plains Arboretum, where we hope they will find the new nest boxes put up by Rustin Rawlings.

Barb Gorges is the author of “Cheyenne Birds by the Month,” www.YuccaRoadPress.com. Her previous columns are at http://cheyennebirdbanter.wordpress.com. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus