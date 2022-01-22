Susan Allen dreams of having a farm, however the look of that dream has altered.
Farming is in Susan’s blood. Her father, Bill Allen, was a fourth generation Colorado farmer when he became a co-owner of Riverbend Nursery and moved his family to Cheyenne when Susan was four years old.
Later, in 1989, her father and mother, Betty Sue, bought McIntyre’s, a garden center near where King Sooper’s is now. Growing up in these circumstances, Susan couldn’t help but become a plant person. By 2004 she had helped start the program of flower containers on downtown streets and planned and installed landscaping for places like the hospital courtyard.
But in 2004 it was time for her parents to retire. They couldn’t afford to not sell the business and she couldn’t afford to buy it from them at the time.
Along the way, Susan has picked up experience on organic farms in Colorado and served as president of the Garden Centers of Colorado. When she had her own farm there, she grew for her own farmstand. The photos she showed me were of thick rows of leafy vegetables, a tidy high tunnel, raised beds with wide, wood-chipped paths.
But all that hard work was taking a toll on her mental and physical health, and she turned to a naturopath. That led her to enrolling in the intensive medicinal herb studies program at the Equinox Center of Herbal Studies in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Then, when her parents required more assistance, Susan returned to Cheyenne. She decided our city needed an apothecary, or a place to buy medicinal herbs. Opening her new business, The Hawthorn Tree, located at 112 E. 17th Street, coincided with the beginning of the pandemic.
But the business has grown. To the medicinal herbs, Susan has added teas, spices, a classroom and meditative space in the loft, books (full disclosure, Susan sells my “Cheyenne Garden Gossip” book), baked refreshments and now, soup and sandwiches.
The next step is to find a farm.
Currently, Susan does not grow any of the herbs she sells. She estimates that 60% of those she offers could be easily grown in Cheyenne, including Wyoming natives—thus Susan’s idea to find a farm is born. But the farm she starts won’t look like her first farm.
When Susan first met her medicinal herb mentor, she was tempted to weed her apparently messy garden. But many medicinal plants are considered invasive weeds here, species from Europe, Asia and Africa, and now Susan understands their value.
I asked her what her future farm will look like. Susan said part of it would be an enhanced field for foraging multiple species. (Always get permission to forage on land you don’t own. Avoid areas sprayed with herbicides and other chemicals.)
Susan shared a list of her top 10 herbs to grow here. I smiled because there is overlap with my top 10 native flower list to grow for pollinator species and to save water.
There is much debate about whether straight species, those that haven’t been altered by horticulturists, are better for birds, butterflies, bees, etc. Susan said in the medicinal herb world, the focus is on the straight species because those are the ones that have been studied.
Learning medicinal herbs is not a do-it-yourself project, especially learning to identify plants and then the parts that are useable.
I’m surprised at how unobservant people can be about bird and plant identification. Misidentifying a bird can be embarrassing, but misidentifying a plant can be lethal.
One good local example is comparing Allium geyeri, wild onion, with the similar-looking Zigadenus elegans, death camas—a plant with a warning built into its name. Even a common garden plant like rhubarb is toxic, except for the stems popular in summer desserts.
Then there’s learning how to prepare the herbs to maximize effectiveness.
Finally, there’s the study of how to use the herbs medicinally. Susan paraphrases ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, “All food is medicine.”
Herbalists have studied plant use for centuries. We often use culinary herbs and drink commercially prepared herbal teas, but it would be unwise to drink more than a cup a day without considering the medicinal effects and the interaction with your conventional medical treatments.