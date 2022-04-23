American humorist Erma Bombeck’s observation, and 1976 bestseller “The Grass is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank,” foreshadowed a plan to improve pollinator habitat in Laramie County.
Rex Lockman, wildlife and range specialist for the Laramie County Conservation District, identified the potential of new septic fields for a program he calls “Native Prairie Islands.”
Septic systems are required for wastewater from homes and businesses outside the city’s sewer and wastewater treatment system. An underground tank collects all the wastewater (sinks, showers, toilets, washers, dishwashers, etc.) in a concrete vault underground. The solids settle to the bottom and have to be periodically removed.
The water, however, flows out into a system of perforated pipes about three feet underground known as the leach field. The size of the field depends on the projected water use of the residents. Rex said a typical residential leach field is 3,000 to 4,000 square feet.
Right now, there is a building boom on small-acreage parcels in our county – and many leach fields with bare dirt. Rex wants to see what happens if the leach fields are seeded in native plants, to provide for our small wildlife: bees, butterflies, birds, etc.
At the same time, Rex’s colleague, Jeff Geyer, LCCD water specialist, heard about grants available to communities where Microsoft has facilities. The company has a “cloud” on the west side of Cheyenne and are building two more data center facilities on the east and south sides.
These community grants are handled for Microsoft by a company called ChangeX. Although community groups can design their own, ChangeX has a website full of ready-to-use community-based projects to pick from such as community gardens, open orchards, Lego leagues and pop-up museums. Jeff must have noticed the one called “Pollinator Partner.”
Because of the way LCCD is set up financially, Rex and Jeff next needed to find a nonprofit organization to partner with. Cheyenne–High Plains Audubon Society has been working with them on other projects. Chapter President Wanda Manley, who has had a long and close relationship with the district, helped with the seed list. Chapter secretary Lorie Chesnut, who is sometimes up to her ankles in LCCD wetlands projects, assisted with the grant writing.
News that the grant request was successful came in March, along with the first funds earmarked for a new seeder. It’s a little piece of farm equipment that can be pulled behind an ATV or garden tractor to seed raw areas like new septic fields and new construction.
LCCD will be renting it out like they did the old one – $75 per day or $150 per weekend, late Friday afternoon through early Monday morning. The old seeder, after 10 years and many repairs, is being retired.
The second installment of funds will be for the native wildflower and grass seed mixes. Wanda complained to me that liatris (common name gayfeather or blazing star) costs $300 per pound of seed. I’m trying to imagine collecting that much in the wild – around Cheyenne last year, I only saw a few blooming on the prairie. Growing them for harvest can’t be much easier, trying to figure out when tiny seeds are ripe and catching them before they disperse themselves.
This spring will be an experiment. There will be enough seed for a few people to seed their disturbed ground. A little irrigation will help seedlings get established, and, luckily, septic fields and house construction sites are within reach of a hose. Rex said some new construction is in old wheat fields, and those folks will need a lot more seed.
Jeff is hard at work writing another grant to pay for additional native seed so that it can be offered to more landowners for free.
These native prairie islands have several advantages. Once established, they won’t require irrigation – with the septic system sites a little more green and flowery than other seeded areas. Homeowners on 5- and 10-acre lots will otherwise find themselves competing for groundwater with their neighbors, especially as our drought continues.
Native wildflowers and grasses can shade out the weeds. While some weeds are interesting, the native plants are better at feeding native birds, bees and butterflies. Native plants, especially grasses, shelter native animals, including insects and grassland birds, which nest on the ground and need the cover.
If anyone in this county knows a thing or two about seeding, it’s Rex and Jeff. I’m looking forward to the results of this great idea. And maybe the island natives will take off across the oceans of prairie and renew their vigor.