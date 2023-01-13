My introduction to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ new director was at the small conference table in his office in the conservatory. Along with my husband, Mark, and the gardens’ exterior horticulturist, Isaiah Smith, I was there to talk about Isaiah’s request to extend the Habitat Hero Demonstration Garden.
Scott Aker arrived in Cheyenne this past fall fresh from Washington, D.C., where he was the head of horticulture and education at the U.S. National Arboretum. You might think he would know little about Wyoming native plants that grow in the demonstration garden, but he grew up in Whitewood, South Dakota, on the northeast edge of the Black Hills. It’s botanically very similar to Cheyenne.
He might think I would have no idea of his previous location, but Mark and I visited the arboretum in 2015. It’s 450 acres inside D.C. full of meadows and woods and gardens.
Scott was the garden columnist for the Washington Post from 2000 to 2010. He was also the Q and A columnist the next 10 years for The American Gardener magazine, published by the American Horticultural Society, which I joined last year. The people I read on the Garden Rant blog are people he knows.
How did a boy from the Black Hills get to D.C.? And why has he returned to the high plains?
When Scott was 4 years old, his grandmother thinned her irises and gave the excess rhizomes to her daughter-in-law, his mom. His mother was busy, so she told young Aker to dig holes and plant them. The blooms next year captivated him, and he’s been into ornamental horticulture ever since.
Scott’s dad, a would-be farmer, thought horticulture was for women, but historically, men were in all the higher positions, much like the chef/cook dichotomy that is slowly being equalized today.
It’s hard to study horticulture in high school, but Scott made do with biology classes. There was a hort major available at the University of Minnesota St. Paul, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. At the University of Maryland, studying for his master’s degree took him further into lab work, but luckily he was also getting field experience.
Getting a PhD in horticulture would only involve more lab work, so Scott decided he was done with academia and ready for the field, jumping into university extension work with the largest Master Gardener program in Maryland.
Maryland is full of small agricultural operations that needed his help.
A year later, his father-in-law told him to apply for the job at the National Arboretum. They were looking for someone to fill an integrated pest management position, and Aker had the credentials. Integrated pest management is the process of using biological and physical solutions to reduce damage caused by pests before resorting to chemical pesticides. Scott was able to reduce pesticide use by 75%.
Pest management took Scott through the arboretum’s different plant collections. He was a natural fit when the head horticultural position had an opening. Eventually, educational program responsibilities were added to his new position.
On his 30th anniversary with the arboretum, in early 2022, Scott said he technically could retire from the federal government and all its bureaucratic headaches. He was flipping through a listing of professional positions that all seemed to be in major cities. Having grown tired of commuting, he saw the director announcement for Cheyenne and jumped at the chance to get out of the big city.
Scott said he visited in 2018 on his way up from the Denver airport to visit his mom and was impressed with the then-brand-new conservatory.
The first 40 years of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ history followed Shane Smith as director as he and the community built the space into what it is today. The past five years, we saw Tina Worthman as director. Though not a horticulturist, she improved its fiscal soundness. I’m wondering what to expect from Scott, someone with managerial and horticultural experience.
The first clue is the unusual houseplants in his office window—they are his.
The second clue is when I was discussing trading out purple coneflower in the Habitat Hero garden for the narrowleaf species, he knew that it was the Wyoming native coneflower. He also knew the other coneflower that has popped up unexpectedly, Echinacea pallida, and he has experience growing the “Cheyenne Spirit” variety. A plant nerd—my kind of gardener!
Scott has ideas for taking the Gardens into the future. The first step is updating the master plan. That’s a process for collecting ideas and then integrating them with unexciting stuff like revamping irrigation systems originally designed for watering turf before the garden beds expanded.
Most importantly, Scott understands that what grows/goes in D.C. might not be suited to Cheyenne. He will be drawing on his small-town roots as much as his big city experience, to our benefit.