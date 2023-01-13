My introduction to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ new director was at the small conference table in his office in the conservatory. Along with my husband, Mark, and the gardens’ exterior horticulturist, Isaiah Smith, I was there to talk about Isaiah’s request to extend the Habitat Hero Demonstration Garden.

Scott Aker arrived in Cheyenne this past fall fresh from Washington, D.C., where he was the head of horticulture and education at the U.S. National Arboretum. You might think he would know little about Wyoming native plants that grow in the demonstration garden, but he grew up in Whitewood, South Dakota, on the northeast edge of the Black Hills. It’s botanically very similar to Cheyenne.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

