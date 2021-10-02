October is a great time to star gaze; the skies are frequently clear, the temperatures haven’t dipped in to the frigid range plus you can have dark skies for a few hours before bedtime.
October evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations overhead and dominating the western sky with the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations almost overhead and filling the eastern sky.
Looking overhead and a little bit towards the west is Cygnus and Lyra both of which contain 2 of the bright stars of the Summer Triangle – Deneb and Vega. Altair is the third Summer Triangle star and found farther south in the sky in Aquila. If you have a telescope check out Alberio, the bottom star of the Northern Cross of Cygnus which is a lovely blue and gold double star system. Looking to the east of the Summer Triangle you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus; it is made up of less bright stars than you see in the Summer Triangle. Above the Eastern horizon you’ll find the dim constellations of Aries, Pisces and Cetus.
The Milky Way starts on the NE horizon in Perseus, going up through Cassiopeia, stretches through Cygnus and flows to the southwestern horizon where you’ll spot the teapot of Sagittarius. If you are in dark skies look for a dark band in the Milky Way in the Northern Cross; this is know as the Great Rift. Almost directly south in the kidney shaped constellation Capricornus you’ll find the bright planets Saturn and Jupiter.
Facing north you’ll find the Big Dipper close to the horizon and the Little Dipper about halfway up in the sky. From the Little Dipper continuing to look overhead you’ll find the stick house outline of Cepheus and the nearby obvious W or M shape of Cassiopeia. The brightest objects this month in order of brightness are Jupiter, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Aldebaran, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks this month during a full moon so viewing won’t be great this year for seeing meteors resulting from the debris left behind by the many passages of Halley’s Comet every 76 years.
Pegasus is high overhead this month and is often referred to as the Great Square of Pegasus. This asterism is one of the great landmarks of the sky and is made up of four 2nd magnitude stars, three stars from Pegasus and one star from Andromeda. The Great Square covers a good deal of sky and is easy to pick out in the sparse autumn skies. The two stars that form the west side of the Great Square can be extended downward to find the bright star Fomalhaut, the brightest star in Pisces Austrinus.
The Great Square stars are made up of Alpheretz the alpha star of Andromeda and Markab, Scheat and Algenib. These 4 stars and Enif are all around 2nd to 3rd magnitude so none of them are as bright as the brilliant stars making up the nearby Summer Triangle.
Markab is a white giant star about 133 light years away and 5 times larger than the Sun. It marks the lower right corner of the Great Square.
Scheat is the second bright star in Pegasus. Scheat is a red subgiant star on the way to becoming a giant star located 196 light years away. It is a semi regular period variable star. Scheat is the upper right star of the Great Square.
Algenib marks the lower left corner of the Great Square and is about 390 light years away. It is a bright white subgiant star. It is a Cepheid variable star about 9 times more massive than the Sun and 5 times wider than our Sun.
Enif is the bright star which marks the nose of the great flying horse. Enif is the brightest star in Pegasus and is 690 light years distant. Enif is an orange supergiant star that is about 12 times more massive than the Sun and about 185 times larger than the Sun.
The nearest star in Pegasus is Iota and is located only 38 light years from Earth.
51 Pegasi is similar to the Sun and located 51 light years away; it was the first sunlike star found to have a planet in its orbit. We now know there are two planets in this star system when the second planet was discovered in 1985 and is estimated to be about half the mass of Jupiter. 51 Pegasi is slightly larger, more massive and older than our Sun.
1K Pegasi is a double star system about 150 light years away. The two stars orbit around each other every 22.9 days. The brightest of the 2 stars is a white main sequence star with a white dwarf companion star. The white dwarf star will eventually become a Type 1 supernova once the brighter star evolves off the main sequence and becomes a red giant expanding enough that the white dwarf will accrete matter from the bloated red giant star. IK is thought to be the closest supernova candidate to the Sun.
Pegasus has several deep sky objects easily visible in small to medium telescopes including several distant galaxies. M15 is a dense globular cluster located above Enif and has one of four known planetary nebula visible in a globular cluster. M15 shines at 6.2 magnitudes and lies about 33,000 light years away. M15 is about 12 billion years old and contains more than 100,000 stars.
Stephen’s Quintet is a group of five galaxies. Four of the five galaxies are a compact galaxy group that will event merge and are about 280 million light years away. The brightest galaxy in the group is know as NGC 7320 and is located 40 million light years away.
NGC 7742 is a face on spiral galaxy that has a ring around the galaxy rather than a bar that attaches the arms. This beautiful galaxy is over 72 million years away and shines at about 12th magnitude. It is sometimes called the Fried Egg Galaxy.
The Einstein Cross is also located in Pegasus. It is a gravitationally lensed object which is an effect predicted by Einstein’s general relativity where gravity can bend light. This effect is where a massive object bends the light from a more distant object revealing a distorted and magnified image of the distant object. The Einstein cross shows four images of a quasar 8 billion light years away around Hurcha’s Len galaxy at 400 million miles distant.
The Great Square can also be used to determine how dark the sky is where you are observing by how many stars you can see inside the Great Square. If you can’t see any stars inside the square your limiting magnitude is less than fourth magnitude. If you see about four stars it is about fourth magnitude, fifth magnitude adds up to six more stars, sixth magnitude adds about eight more stars and if you are dark enough skies to see almost seventh magnitude you’ll see about 30 stars with the naked eye in the Great Square.