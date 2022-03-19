A Cheyenne Audubon field trip in mid-February, starting at a frosty 8 a.m., usually attracts only a handful of diehards. But throw the word “raptor” into the publicity and suddenly there are 20-some people milling around in the parking lot at Lions Park, anxious to go see eagles, hawks, falcons and owls.
Or maybe it was the thought of traveling south to a balmier climate. Our destination, “Raptor Alley,” starts in Nunn, Colorado, 30 miles south of Cheyenne. And it was balmy – 50 degrees, sunny, no wind and dry gravel roads.
We met our tour guide, Gary Lefko, “The Nunn Guy,” at the Soaring V Fuels gas station/store. A seasoned trip leader knows how important it is to start a birding trip with empty bladders, especially in the nearly treeless farm fields of eastern Colorado.
Gary was also prepared with raptor identification handouts. Good thinking, because Mark and I discovered just before we left Cheyenne that many in the group considered themselves novice bird watchers.
Caravanning is not the ideal way to introduce people to birds. With carpooling, we pared down the number of vehicles to nine. When we joined Gary, he used handheld radios to tell our car what he was seeing, and then I texted a message to one person in each vehicle, such as “Red-tailed on the pole on the right up ahead.”
Our end point was Pierce, Colorado, 5 miles south on U.S. Highway 85, but 30 miles as we shuttled back and forth along the county roads spaced on a 1-mile grid.
Gary later sent me his bird list from the trip, and even though Mark and I were only two cars behind him, he counted more raptors than we did:
Northern Harrier: 2
Bald Eagle: 2
Red-tailed Hawk: 6
Rough-legged Hawk: 4
Ferruginous Hawk: 3
Great Horned Owl: 4
American Kestrel: 2
Prairie Falcon: 3
We also documented rock pigeon, Eurasian collared-dove, black-billed magpie, horned lark, European starling and western meadowlark – 14 of them!
Gary frequently pulled over and jumped out of his trusty Subaru to train his spotting scope on a raptor in a lone treetop, on top of a utility pole or floating in the sky, giving everyone a chance to take a look. We may not have walked any miles, but we had plenty of exercise climbing in and out of our vehicles.
Raptor Alley is Gary’s invention, and the genesis can be traced back to his wife giving him a bird feeder nearly 25 years ago. He bought 14 more feeders, but what hooked him, made him go buy binoculars and a field guide, was seven Monk parakeets visiting his feeders. The feral, bright green tropical birds made themselves at home in Colorado Springs for a while.
Relocating to the outskirts of Nunn (current population 586) in 2002, Gary has now identified 135 bird species around his house. He’s also just a couple miles from the western border of Pawnee National Grassland, a 30- by 60-mile tract administered by the U.S. Forest Service that is famous in international birding circles.
In some ways, Gary fits the stereotype of the birding loner, patrolling Weld County roads in search of avian rarities, but he also wants to spread the joy of birdwatching. When his mother told him years ago about the Florida birding trail, his first thought was, “Colorado needs one!”
Birding trails, routes like Raptor Alley, are mapped with notes about accessibility, conditions and birding highlights. Modern versions are on the internet, and who better than Gary, an IT professional and web designer, to provide it? He started out with a five-county area he called the Great Pikes Peak Birding Trail. I have a T-shirt from that iteration.
It evolved into the Colorado Birding Trail, https://coloradobirdingtrail.com/, run by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. You can find “Raptor Alley” on the map, click on the link and get mile-by-mile directions and helpful hints like, “Be careful pulling onto the shoulder of roads, as many are soft, and you could get stuck.”
Gary has identified 23 raptor species hanging out there in the winter. Why there? Good prey base – lots of rodents, and lots of perches for watching for them.
Along the way, Gary picked up graduate courses from Colorado State University in conservation communication and a certificate in nonprofit administration. Gary’s project for his certificate involved a whole new venture, setting up the Friends of the Pawnee National Grassland, https://www.friendsofthepawneegrassland.org/.
Part of that is an iNaturalist project to document the plants and wildlife, https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/birds-and-more-of-the-pawnee-national-grassland. iNaturalist is global, community-based science, a perfect fit for a man with a personal mission to bring people to nature.
Thanks, Gary, for taking us to visit your birding “patch.”