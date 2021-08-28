September evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations overhead and still dominating the western sky, with the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations found in the eastern sky.
High overhead is Cygnus and Lyra, both of which contain two stars of the Summer Triangle. The third star of the Summer Triangle is farther south in Aquila. To the east of the Summer Triangle, you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus. The Milky Way stretches from Perseus on the northeast horizon through Cygnus overhead and flows to the southwestern horizon, where you’ll find Sagittarius.
Facing north, you’ll find Draco, Cepheus and Cassiopeia. The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) is between Cassiopeia and Andromeda, and appears as a fuzzy patch easily visible to the naked eye in dark skies. The brightest objects this month in order of brightness is Jupiter, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Antares, Fomalhaut and Deneb. Both Saturn and Jupiter can be found in the evening sky to the SSE in the kidney-shaped constellation Capricornus; they set early in the morning, well before dawn.
The autumnal equinox occurs this month on Sept. 22 at 1:21 p.m. MDT, marking when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, moving back to the southern hemisphere.
September and October is a good time to look for zodiacal lights in the morning skies. The zodiacal lights are seen as a glow in the east one to two hours before sunrise this time of year. This glow is shaped like a pyramid and rises to about 75 degrees in the sky along the ecliptic. The Zodiacal lights are caused from the scattering of sunlight by dust particles surrounding us in space. These lights are best seen when the ecliptic is at a steep angle to the observer’s horizon. The zodiacal lights are not always that hard to see. Sometimes they glow brighter than the Milky Way; at other times, the lights can be faint and hard to detect.
September is also a great time to locate the Double Cluster in Perseus. The Perseus Double Cluster is a pair of open clusters designated NGC 869 (h Persei) and NGC 884 (chi Persei). They are often regarded as the best open cluster in small telescopes. The Double Cluster is easily visible to the naked eye in only moderately dark skies and has been known since ancient times. An amazing fact about the Double Cluster is that it is visible to the naked eye, even though it lies about 7,500 light years away in the neighboring Perseus spiral arm of our Milky Way galaxy.
The Double Cluster is pretty easy to find. If you are in really dark skies, you can easily see the Double Cluster even if you’re not looking for it. It lies about midway between two obvious and familiar constellations, Cassiopeia and Perseus. The cluster is so bright, you’ll even notice it rising above the northeastern horizon or skimming the top of nearby trees. The Double Cluster is listed with a visual magnitude of 3.7 and 3.8.
The Double Cluster is circumpolar for anyone above 30 degrees Northern latitude. The best time to see the Double Cluster is in the fall and winter.
Probably as long as humans have looked up at the sky, the Double Cluster has been an obvious sprinkle of light that caught their attention; they are listed in several star catalogs dating back as far as 400 B.C.
Although observations of the Double Cluster can be found throughout astronomical history, there are two mysteries about them. Older star Atlases actually gave the obviously nebulous objects a stellar designation of h and chi. Greek letters are always assigned to the stars of a constellation, but never to such obvious non-stellar objects. One ancient star catalog refers to them as the multiple star Chi Persei.
The second mystery is why the 18th century astronomer Charles Messier did not include them in his list of deep sky objects. Messier was recording the position of objects that could be mistaken for comets, so maybe he left the Double Cluster off the list, since they obviously were not a comet. It is a curious thought that he included other bright star clusters in his catalog.
The entire Double Cluster can be seen in a telescope that has a 1-degree field of view. Both clusters are relatively concentrated, appear almost identical in size (almost 30 arc minutes each), and they have almost identical brightness. They look strikingly beautiful in wide field telescopes and moderate power binoculars. It is interesting to look at them first in something with a wide field of view, then take a close-up look at them in a higher-powered telescope. It is also interesting to note they cover a large enough area of the sky equivalent to the same size as two full moons side by side.
The difference between 869 and 884 is not immediately apparent, but close observations reveal they are very different clusters. 869 contains more stars and is a little richer. 884 contains some reddish stars, while 869 doesn’t have any resident red stars. Up to 17 red stars can be found in 884, from magnitude 7.9 to 9.2. The most prominent red star is located near the center of 884.
How many total stars does each cluster contain? 869 appears to have about 200 members, and 884 reveals about 150 members. Given the distance to the cluster, some foreground stars probably add to their numbers. The brightest stars in the Double Cluster shine at magnitude 6.55. There are 18 stars brighter than magnitude 9.5 in 869, and 18 stars brighter of the same magnitude in 884. Each cluster has about five dozen stars brighter than 11th magnitude. If you have a telescope able to discern stars 12th magnitude and dimmer, 869 probably has about 400 stars, and 884 has about 300 members.
The brightest stars of 869 are blue giants and supergiants. The brightest stars of 864 are white main sequence or red supergiant stars. This implies 869 is around 6 million years old, and 864 is closer to 12 million years old. NGC 869 lies at about 7,200 light years, and NGC 864 is about 7,500 light years away. The stars are members of the vast Perseus OB1 association of young supergiant and blue stars that surround them. The stars most likely formed from the same interstellar cloud of gas and dust. Even binoculars can show the Double Cluster is part of the surrounding rich star field of Perseus OB1. Stars from this association cover 6 x 8 degrees of the sky.
The Double Cluster also lies very near the radiant of the August Perseid meteor shower.