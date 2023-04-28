The constellations overhead in May are dominated by Leo and Ursa Major.
Leo the Lion is easily picked out by a large backward question mark known as the Sickle. The bright star at the bottom of the Sickle is Regulus. Ursa Major, the Great Bear, is home to the well-known group of stars known as the Big Dipper. The handle of the Big Dipper curves and points to the bright orange star Arcturus — the brightest star in the constellation of Boötes, which resembles a kite or ice cream cone.
If you continue the curve from the Dipper’s handle past Arcturus, the next bright star you will see is Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.
The winter constellation Gemini is found standing upright over the western horizon. Cassiopeia looks like a “W” on the northern horizon. To the east of Boötes, there is a small, dim “C” shape of stars known as Corona Borealis. East of that, you’ll find the large, but slightly dim, constellation of Hercules.
In May, the Milky Way is hugging the horizon from east to north before ending up on the southwest horizon. The stars, ranked in order of brightness, are Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Spica, Pollux and Regulus.
Boötes is one of the largest constellations in the sky. It’s a kite-shaped group of stars that passes high overhead on spring evenings. Arcturus is not only the brightest star in Boötes, it’s also the brightest star in the northern celestial hemisphere and third-brightest individual star in the sky after Sirius in Canis Major and Canopus in Carina.
Arcturus is the southernmost star of the kite shape and has an apparent magnitude of -0.04. Arcturus can easily be found if you follow the arc of the three bright stars that form the handle of the Big Dipper until you run into a bright star.
Arcturus is most likely older — and roughly 25 times greater in diameter — than our sun. Because of its larger size, Arcturus radiates more than 100 times the visible light of our sun. If you consider infrared and other frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum, Arcturus is about 200 times more powerful than the sun. Its mass is also slightly greater than that of our sun.
When the sun evolves to become a red giant, it will be a star much like the orange giant that Arcturus is now. The reddish or orange color of Arcturus signifies its temperature, which is about 7,300 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it several thousand degrees cooler than the surface of the sun.
Arcturus is believed to be an old disk star. It appears to be traveling with a group of 52 other old stars, commonly known as the Arcturus moving group. Scientists believe these stars were not originally part of the Milky Way galaxy but came from a dwarf satellite galaxy whose stars merged with the Milky Way.
Also, it has a very high proper motion — or sideways motion — across the sky, moving at 75 meters per second relative to our solar system. So from the vantage point of Earth, Arcturus is rapidly moving in a southerly direction in the sky. It will arrive at the point nearest to the sun in approximately 4,000 years. As it moves away from Earth, it’ll vanish from visibility to the unaided eye when it reaches the border of the Southern Hemisphere constellations Carina-Vela in about 150,000 years.
Arcturus can be seen from almost anywhere on the Earth. In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s visible at some time of the night except during winter months. Also, in the autumn, when Arcturus is low in the northeastern horizon, you’ll notice it flashing or twinkling fiercely. In fact, most really bright stars do that when they are low on the horizon.
This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society's monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org.