The constellations overhead in May are dominated by Leo and Ursa Major.

Leo the Lion is easily picked out by a large backward question mark known as the Sickle. The bright star at the bottom of the Sickle is Regulus. Ursa Major, the Great Bear, is home to the well-known group of stars known as the Big Dipper. The handle of the Big Dipper curves and points to the bright orange star Arcturus — the brightest star in the constellation of Boötes, which resembles a kite or ice cream cone.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. The CAS holds free monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of the Month at Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus