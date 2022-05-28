June evening skies are worth a trip to the country on a moonless night.
Facing north you will see Cassiopeia low above the horizon with Cepheus nearby. The Little Dipper is about halfway up in the sky and the Big Dipper is almost overhead. Boötes is off the handle of the Big Dipper and contains the bright star Arcturus.
Facing west you will see Leo, easily picked out by locating the Sickle; a group of stars resembling a backwards question mark. The Sickle is punctuated by the bright star Regulus. Leo’s body is 3 stars forming a triangle. The bright star south of Leo and below Arcturus is Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.
Looking south, you will see two obvious constellations above the horizon. Scorpius resembles a fishhook and has the bright reddish star Antares. To the left of Scorpius is Sagittarius containing an obvious group of stars resembling an old-fashioned teapot.
In the east is the large Summer Triangle. It is made up of 3 bright stars in 3 different constellations: Vega in Lyra, Deneb in Cygnus and Altair in Aquila.
In dark skies the Milky Way is clearly visible on the northern horizon, which runs east, then thickens above the southeastern horizon. The Milky Way is several regions of space containing so many stars they blend together making a cloudy patch of light across the sky. If you look at the Milky Way through a telescope you’ll see an amazing number of stars.
Early risers in June are in for a rare treat in the morning sky.
Starting around June 10, Mercury appears above the east-northeast horizon, getting higher each day for the next two weeks. Once you see Mercury, you will be able to spot 5 bright planets at once all lined up across the morning sky. From our vantage point the five planets appear lined up in the same order they are from the sun – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.
The last time this alignment happened was in 2002. The next time it will happen is in 2040. While the planets appear to be lined up across the sky; in reality they are nowhere near each other in the vast vacuum of space.
The best time to view the five planets is in morning twilight about 45 minutes before sunrise. You need a clear view of the eastern to southern horizon. The five planets basically stretch about halfway across the morning sky. Most ultra-wide-angle lenses should be able to catch all five planets at once even though they cover over 100 degrees of the sky.
How do you tell planets from stars? Generally, stars twinkle and planets do not.
You can easily pick out Venus as the brightest object in the morning sky. Mercury starts the planet parade low on the eastern horizon and is to the lower left of brilliant Venus. Next in line is Jupiter as the second brightest star in the morning sky. It is about halfway up in the southeastern sky.
Saturn and Mars aren’t as bright, so it will be tougher to find either of them as the sky brightens. Mars will appear as a reddish star to the lower left of Jupiter. Saturn wraps up the planetary lineup almost directly due south as a creamy star above and to the far right of Jupiter. A stargazing app can help you locate the planets.
The moon visits the morning planets as well. The moon is near Saturn on June 18, Jupiter on June 21, Mars on June 22, Venus on June 26 and Mercury on June 27.
Making this even more rare is although Uranus and Neptune are not visible to the naked eye, they are also right there among the five bright planets. Neptune is between Jupiter and Saturn, Uranus is between Venus and Mars. Good binoculars or a telescope can hunt down these distant planets using a good star chart.
All five planets remain visible until early July, when Mercury drops from the scene. Don’t forget to look down and see another planet below your feet – Earth!
While this opportunity is very rare; you have the chance again at the end of this year.
Between Christmas and New Year’s, if you go out about 30 minutes after sunset and have a clear view of the southwest horizon, you can find Venus and Mercury low on the horizon before they set. Venus will only be about five degrees above the horizon and Mercury will be about 2 degrees above it.
After finding the inner planets then look for Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn will be in the southwest and about halfway between Venus and bright Jupiter. Jupiter is about halfway up in the sky above the southern horizon. Mars will be very bright in December, so look for the reddish star in the east close to another red star – Aldebaran in Taurus.