August is one of my favorite times of year to stargaze; that’s because it’s warm!
High overhead this month is Hercules, which contains a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. To the west of Hercules, you’ll find Corona Borealis and Bootes. Corona Borealis resembles a crown, and Bootes looks like a kite.
To the east of Hercules, you’ll find Lyra and Cygnus. Lyra is a small parallelogram and contains the bright star Vega. Cygnus is easiest to find by looking for the bright stars known as the Northern Cross – it resembles a large cross in the sky. If you look to the south, you’ll see Scorpius near the horizon, and to its left a group of stars that resembles a teapot, which are the brightest stars of Sagittarius.
If you look directly overhead about three hours after sunset, one star shines brighter than all others. This is Vega, which is in the constellation Lyra. Just to the east of Vega is Deneb, in the tail of Cygnus. Lower in the sky, you will find Altair in Aquila. Together, they form a large right triangle known as the Summer Triangle, perhaps the most obvious landmark in the August and September skies.
The Perseid meteor shower is one of our most active meteor showers. It peaks on the mornings of Aug. 11-13. Sadly, this year most meteors will be washed out by moonlight. However, the Perseids are already flying and gradually building in intensity, so you can watch for Perseid meteors the first week of August. Watch after midnight until the moon rises, but remember, the moon is getting brighter and rising earlier each day.
One of the most impressive views in the summer sky is the Milky Way. To see it you’ll need very dark skies, far from city lights with no moon in sight. Once your eyes adapt to the dark, you’ll see the thickest part of the Milky Way toward the south, between Scorpius and Sagittarius. It basically stretches from the southern horizon, going overhead, then all the way to the northern horizon. You can follow the bright band of light of the Milky Way starting in Scorpius, then going through Sagittarius, Aquila, Cygnus, Cassiopeia and ending in Perseus. If you have binoculars, scan carefully along the Milky Way looking for star clusters and nebula; the Milky Way is full of these beautiful treasures.
Viewed far from city lights and on moonless nights, the Milky Way is a glowing path of light arching across the starry sky. This glowing path is the light of millions of stars appearing so close together we don’t see them as individual stars. It is also the mid plane of our galaxy, which is why our galaxy is named the Milky Way.
In addition to millions of stars, thick dust clouds also populate our galaxy and other galaxies, as well. And while infrared telescopes can see them clearly, our eyes detect these dust clouds as irregular dark patches where they dim or block out the glow of the Milky Way. The most prominent dark dust lane stretches from the constellation Cygnus all the way to Sagittarius, and is called the Great Rift.
To see the Great Rift, go out in dark, dark skies, and first locate the glowing white Milky Way stretching across the August sky. Then you’ll notice a long, dark band dividing the Milky Way – you’ve just spotted the Great Rift. The Great Rift covers about a third of the glowing band of the Milky Way.
What makes this dark band across the Milky Way? The dark areas are made of massive clouds of gas and dust lying between the Earth and the Sagittarius spiral arm of our galaxy. The Great Rift covers a large area of sky, stretching from Cygnus to the center of our galaxy, located in Sagittarius.
These opaque giant gas and dust clouds are where stars are formed. Until the stars are born and ionize the surrounding gas, no light is emitted from these regions – hence why they are dark. We see similar dark dust bands in other spiral galaxies.
While the Great Rift is our largest and most obvious dark nebula, the Milky Way region of our galaxy is peppered with some pretty cool dark nebula – some of which are visible in binoculars or require a telescope.
The Coalsack is a Southern Hemisphere dark nebula in the constellation Crux. A famous dark nebula found in Orion is called the Horsehead nebula. Along the rich summer Milky Way, you can find several dark nebula and star clusters to enjoy.