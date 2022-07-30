Double_Cluster.jpg

An image of the Double Cluster, which can be viewed with the naked eye, even in moderately dark conditions. Courtesy of Wikipedia

August is one of my favorite times of year to stargaze; that’s because it’s warm!

High overhead this month is Hercules, which contains a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13. To the west of Hercules, you’ll find Corona Borealis and Bootes. Corona Borealis resembles a crown, and Bootes looks like a kite.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS visit our website at killerrabbit.co.

