Winter is definitely on the way in November but the nighttime sky still has some Summer constellations lingering in the western sky.
The bright stars Deneb, Vega and Altair form the Summer Triangle and is found in the western sky. The Northern Cross, an asterism in Cygnus has a beautiful blue and gold double star located at the bottom of the cross named Albireo. This beautiful pair of stars is visible in any telescope. East of the Summer Triangle is Pegasus easily picked out by the Great Square which can lead you to the nearby Andromeda Galaxy.
Looking towards the eastern horizon you’ll find a red star, Aldebaran, which is the eye of Taurus the Bull. Above it is the Pleiades or Seven Sisters, a beautiful little glowing cluster of stars that looks like a tiny dipper but it is not the real Little Dipper which you can find about half way up in the northern sky. The Big Dipper is facing upright above the northern horizon.
If you go out between 8 and 10 pm this month and look due north and you’ll find 5 bright stars which if you connect the dots you’ll see a squashed letter “M”. This is the constellation Cassiopeia named for a legendary ancient Ethiopian queen known for her exceptional beauty. The queen is depicted as sitting on her throne which would be difficult to do this time of year since she is hanging upside down. This small constellation can appear as a “W”, “M”, “Sigma” or “3” depending on the season and the time of night.
If you look directly opposite Cassiopeia towards the northern horizon you’ll find the Big Dipper, the well known asterism found in Ursa Major. If you draw a line between the end of the bowl of the Big Dipper to the most western star of Cassiopeia you’ll run right through Polaris, the North Star which marks the end of the handle of the Little Dipper, another asterism located in Ursa Minor.
An interesting thing about both Cassiopeia and the Big Dipper is they circle endlessly around the North Star and are always opposite each other in the sky. Cassiopeia and the Big Dipper are what we call circumpolar stars because they wheel around the North Celestial pole and are visible all night, every night when skies are clear. If you go back out about six hours later Cassiopeia’s throne is almost upright and the Big Dipper has moved to the right of the North Star. Although you can’t see it with the sun up six hours later Cassiopeia is beneath the North Star and the Big Dipper above it and so on, it works like a great celestial clock in the sky.
Cassiopeia contains two stars with known planets, it has two Messier objects and is associated with the Perseid meteor shower in August. The 5 stars that are clearly visible from left to right of the W are Segin, Ruchbach, Gamma Cassiopeia, Schedar and Caph. All of these stars are 2nd magnitude except for Segin which is a 3rd magnitude star.
Schedar is an orange giant star about 228 light years away. Caph is a white subgiant or giant star 54 light years away and is classified as a dwarf Cepheid star. Gamma Cassiopeia, an erratic variable star and can dim down to 3rd magnitude. Gamma is blue supergiant star with about 15 solar masses and 40,000 times more luminous than our sun. Ruchbach is an eclipsing binary star with a period of 460 days and located 99 light years distant. Segin is a blue white giant star 440 light years away and about 2500 times more luminous than our sun.
An unusual star near Caph is Rho Cassiopeia. Rho is one of seven yellow hypergiants known to exist in the Milky Way and is one of the most luminous stars known. It lies over 11,000 light years away yet is visible to us as a variable star shining between 4th to 6th magnitude. Rho is over 550,000 times more luminous than our sun and undergoes enormous outbursts every 50 years with the last one was in 2000 and 2001 when it ejected more than 10,000 earth masses to space. Rho is definitely close to going supernova if it hasn’t already but since it is so far away that supernova light hasn’t reached us yet.
Cassiopeia lies in the Milky Way making it rich in star clusters which can easily be seen in binoculars. M52 is an open cluster lying above the tip of the W. NGC 7789 is a lovely star cluster to the right of the tip of the W. Other clusters can be found along the outside of the more squished side of the M or W including M103.
The Bubble Nebula NGC 7635 is found near M52. It was created about 40,000 years ago when it’s central young, hot blue giant star blew out some stellar winds.
Cassiopeia A is a supernova remnant that is the brightest radio source in the sky. The remnant currently covers about 10 light years and is continuing to expand. The supernova remnant is about 11,000 light years away and the first light from it became visible to us about 300 years ago.
In November 1572, astronomers around the world watched a new star slowly grow in brightness in Cassiopeia. This supernova was the brightest supernova ever recorded as it became brighter than Venus and could be seen in daylight. It became known as Tycho’s Star after the great astronomer Tycho Brahe who kept an accurate record of the star for 17 months until it faded beyond the limit of naked eye visibility. All that remains of this spectacular star now are the ghostly remnants left behind still expanding out at great speed through space and time.