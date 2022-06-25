High overhead in the July night sky is the constellation Hercules.
Hercules is a dim constellation, but worth checking out in dark skies. The four stars making up the top of Hercules is known as the Keystone, and if you point a telescope or binoculars to the west side of the Keystone, you’ll find a wonderful globular star cluster known as M13.
West of Hercules is a semicircle of stars called Corona Borealis, which is right next to Bootes. Bootes is a kite-shaped group of stars that is easy to pick out because of the brilliant star Arcturus. You can find Arcturus using a handy sky key – follow the handle of the Big Dipper to the next bright star. The sky key is easy to remember: “Arc to Arcturus, then speed on to Spica,” which leads directly to those two bright stars.
East of Hercules is Lyram, which resembles a parallelogram. Next, you’ll find Cygnus, which contain the obvious asterism known at the Northern Cross. The Summer Triangle is also very apparent in the eastern sky, as it is quite large and made up of the three brightest stars from three different constellations. The most northern of the three stars is Deneb in Cygnus, the most southern star is Altair in Aquila, and the third star of the triangle is Vega in Lyra.
Looking south, you’ll see the “teapot” of Sagittarius and a fishhook shape, which is the constellation of Scorpius above the southern horizon. They are both located in a thick band of the Milky Way, which you can follow upward as it passes by Aquila, Cygnus and stretches all the way to Cassiopeia in the northeast. The spout of the “teapot” points toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy, where a giant black hole resides.
There are seven stars in the June evening sky shining at first magnitude or brighter. In order of brightness they are Arcturus, Vega, Altair, Antares, Spica, Deneb and Regulus.
Mercury will be disappearing from the morning sky after the beginning of July, but you can still catch five bright planets in the morning sky before Mercury slips out of view.
Mercury is hugging the horizon to the lower left of bright Venus. Curving up and to the right, you’ll find a dim Mars and bright Jupiter, with Saturn just southeast of Jupiter.
Earth reaches aphelion on July 4, which means that our planet is at its farthest point from the Sun on that day. We are actually 3 million miles farther from the Sun than on Jan. 2, when Earth reached perihelion, or the point where our planet was closest to the Sun. The reason our warmest months occur when we are farthest from the Sun is because of the tilt of the Earth.
In July, the Northern hemisphere is tilted toward the Sun, so we are receiving the direct rays of the Sun. In January, the Northern hemisphere is tilted away from the Sun, so we receive less direct rays from the Sun. The Southern hemisphere is opposite – it is closest to the Sun in summer and farthest from the Sun in winter.
Let’s take a closer look at the Summer Triangle stars. The three stars that make up the Summer Triangle are among the brightest stars in the sky. Vega has an apparent magnitude of 0.026, Altair has a magnitude of 0.76, and Deneb is 1.25 magnitudes. Vega is the fifth brightest star in the sky, Altair is the 12th brightest star, and Deneb the 19th.
Vega and Altair appear exceptionally bright because they lie close to the Sun. Vega is only 25 light years away, and Altair is even closer at 16 light years. Vega and Altair are not as intrinsically luminous as the supergiant Deneb, which shines at first magnitude from 2,615 light years away.
Vega has a mass 2.135 times that of the sun with a radius 2.362 times the Sun. It is one of our most luminous neighbors, with 40.12 solar luminosities. The star’s estimated age is about 455 million years old. Being double the Sun’s mass, Vega will spend a total of 1 billion years on the main sequence (compared to the Sun’s 10 billion years). It will eventually evolve into a red giant and expel its outer layers, ending up as a faint white dwarf enveloped by a planetary nebula.
Vega is an exceptionally fast spinning star. As a result of its high spin rate, the star is flattened at the poles and has an equatorial bulge.
Altair has a mass of 1.79 solar masses and a radius between 1.63 and 2.03 times that of the Sun. It is 10.6 times more luminous than the Sun. The star’s estimated age is 1.2 billion years.
Like Vega, Altair is a fast spinner and has an oblate shape due to its high spin rate. It completes a rotation every 8.9 hours. In comparison, the Sun takes just over 25 days.
Deneb is the largest and most luminous of the three stars of the Summer Triangle. Deneb has a radius 203 times that of the Sun and is 196,000 times more luminous than our star. It is located 2,615 light years away and by far the most distant of all our first-magnitude stars.
Deneb is a supernova candidate. With a mass 19 times that of the Sun, the star is certain to end its life as a supernova. It spent most of its lifetime as a hot blue star with a mass of about 23 solar masses, and has shed a lot of its initial mass through strong stellar winds.
Deneb is a pulsating variable star, and fluctuates between magnitudes 1.21 and 1.29.