Tankhouse Nursery

Tankhouse Nursery, the retail arm of Arbor Valley in Cheyenne, is a new business interested in publicly offering plants adapted to our local climate.

 Barb Gorges

Did you notice last summer the small forest that sprouted on the southeast corner of Interstates 80 and 25? By those old buildings, including one very long and low and another a square tower?

Eventually I saw the sign advertising a wholesale tree nursery, Arbor Valley, at 521 Southwest Drive, just north of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Then this year an additional sign appeared: Tankhouse Nursery. The mysterious tower is in its logo.

Barb Gorges

