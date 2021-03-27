This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curra n has been the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s newsletter since 1986 and taught astronomy at LCCC from 1992-2013. For further information about the CAS, visit our website at killerrabbit.co. Our monthly meetings are free and open to the public and are held the third Friday of each month.