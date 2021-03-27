April evening skies have the bright winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga all found in the western sky.
Overhead this month, you’ll find Leo easily picked out by the “Sickle” that looks like a large reverse question mark punctuated by the bright star Regulus. You’ll find the Big Dipper due north of Leo with their backs facing each other. The handle of the Big Dipper curves around and points to the bright star Arcturus in Bootes. If you continue to follow that curve, you will run in to Spica, the brightest star in Virgo. If you look in front of Leo, you’ll see a small and dim constellation called Cancer, which contains a lovely star cluster known as the Beehive that’s easily viewed through binoculars. At the other end of Leo is another small constellation known as Coma Berenices, which also contains a lovely binocular star cluster.
We have 12 objects in this month’s sky that are 1st magnitude or brighter. In order of brightness they are: Sirius, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Spica, Pollux, Regulus and Mars. The thin band of the Milky Way is visible from dark skies running from Cassiopeia, Perseus, Auriga, Gemini, Monoceros ending up in Canis Minor.
The entire nighttime sky contains 88 official constellations. There are also a lot of well-known star patterns that are called asterisms – they’re not an official constellation, but are an easily recognizable patterns of stars. Many asterisms are made up of stars from multiple constellations. One of the best-known asterisms is the Big Dipper; this obvious dipper pattern or stars is part of the constellation Ursa Major. The Summer Triangle and Winter Hexagon are also well known asterisms; this month we will look at a lesser known asterism that is visible now in our evening skies.
Spring constellations have an asterism known as the Spring Triangle. The Spring Triangle is made up of the three bright stars Arcturus, Spica and Regulus. The Spring Triangle is viewed from the Northern hemisphere in the southeastern evening sky from March to May. The easiest way to find the three stars of the Spring Triangle is to use the handle of the Big Dipper and follow the curve of the handle on to the next bright star and you’ll find the yellowish star Arcturus. Extend that curve roughly the same distance again and you’ll find the bright star Spica. To locate Regulus, go back to the Big Dipper, but this time find the two stars that make up the bowl nearest the handle of the dipper. Draw a line through them running southward, and the first bright star you see will be Regulus.
Arcturus is the brightest star in the constellation Bootes. Bootes looks like a kite or ice cream cone with Arcturus at the bottom of the constellation. Arcturus is the brightest star in the northern hemisphere shining at -0.05 magnitude and is the fourth brightest star in the entire sky. Arcturus is about 37 light years from Earth and is one of the most luminous stars near our solar system. This orange giant star is slightly more massive than our sun with 1.08 times the mass of our Sun but has a radius over 25 times the sun. Arcturus has a large proper motion or sideways motion across the sky relative to other stars; the only other bright star with a higher proper motion is Alpha Centauri, which is 4.37 light years away. Arcturus moves about 2 arc seconds per year, so it has moved relative to other stars more than two full moon widths since Greeks started recording the positions of the stars. Arcturus is almost at its closest point to Earth and in another 150,000 years Arcturus will be approaching the Carina-Vela border in the southern hemisphere and will no longer be visible to the naked eye.
Spica in Virgo is located 250 light years from us and is the 15th brightest star in the sky shining at +0.97 magnitude. In reality Spica is a binary star system but the 2 stars are so close together they appear as a single star in telescopes. One of the stars is a blue giant star and both stars are bigger and brighter than our sun. They are so close together that these large stars orbit each other every four days. The two stars are so close, their mutual gravitational pull makes them egg shaped rather than round.
Regulus in Leo is also a multiple star system shining at +1.35 magnitude and the 22nd brightest star in the sky. There are four stars making up Regulus; it is a pair of binary stars located 79 light years from Earth. Large telescopes can see all four stars; the largest pair of stars contains a blue-white star about three times the mass of the Sun with a companion that is probably a white dwarf and they orbit each other every 40 days. The other binary pair are smaller and dimmer stars shining at 8th and 15th magnitude. Regulus is the brightest star nearest the ecliptic – the apparent path of the sun across the sky – so it can be occulted by the moon and even rarely by Venus and Mercury.
For those with a medium-sized telescope, the Spring Triangle contains a treasure trove of deep-sky objects. Most of those deep-sky objects are galaxies that belong to the Virgo Cluster of galaxies, which contains roughly 1,500 member galaxies – many of which are found between Virgo and Leo, including M49, the most luminous galaxy in the Virgo Cluster and is more luminous than any galaxy closer to our solar system. There are also several bright galaxies located between Regulus and Denebola, which marks the end of the Leo the Lion’s hindquarters. A nice globular cluster M53 can be found near Arcturus along with several galaxies. Larger telescopes can hunt down hundreds of the galaxies visible in this area of sky.