Every summer, I get myself into the same jam.
I transplant new plants and then leave them at the mercy of our pet sitter, Becky. She’s a good sport and a good gardener, so when we leave again later in the summer, she will get to take home any of our ripe tomatoes.
This time, she’s sitting the cats and seedlings from my winter sowing, as well as $100 worth of young plants from the High Plains Environmental Center in Loveland, Colorado. They’ve been propagating native plants from seed and demonstrating their use in suburban gardens for some time now, but it was during the pandemic that they adopted a summer-long, online plant sale.
All HPEC’s plants – all straight natives, no hybrids – are offered for sale at www.suburbitat.org, with photo and description (size, bloom color and season, water and light needs). Place an order, and it should be ready for pickup in three days.
A group of us coordinated our ordering and drove down together. Director Jim Tolstrup gave us a summary of HPEC’s origins. Some 20 years ago, when the 3,000-acre Centerra was on the drawing table, the development set-back from the two reservoirs became HPEC’s 76 acres. Small fees based on square footage of residential and commercial buildings became HPEC’s endowment.
In 2018, Centerra became the first Wildlife Habitat Community in Colorado certified by the National Wildlife Federation.
HPEC is open free to the public daily, dawn to dusk. It features hiking trails, community garden plots, native plant showcase and an ethnobotanic exhibit, the Medicine Wheel Garden.
When I got home, my dilemma was whether I should transplant my new plants four days before my vacation or leave them in their little pots. I decided on planting. Some plants were potbound and would have needed frequent watering, more often than if they were new transplants.
But first I had to make room.
Out back, I dug out some turf for the western virgin’s bower vine and removed volunteer Sweet William to make room for yellow monkey flower. Out front, I removed part of a large swath of cornflower, or perennial bachelor buttons, and gave much of it away, with the warning that it is not native, fills space easily and is popular with bees. In its place, I’m trying more monkey flower, western spiderwort, blue lobelia and right on the edge of the bed, because it’s so small, fern-leaf fleabane.
My gardening is mostly about trying new plants. I wonder how these straight natives of prairie and mountain will do in my shady, tree root-filled yard. By buying at least three of each, I can try them either in different spots or together to measure their odds of survival. I find out what they look like in winter, early spring, mid-summer and fall and which insects like them.
HPEC’s plants are in 2 and 3/8ths inch pots, but 2 inches taller and less tapered for more root development than a standard pot. They do, however, allow for faster establishment than plants in a larger pot.
I tried transplanting gallon-sized, blooming purple coneflowers into bare spots in the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ Habitat Hero garden one July, and no matter how often I drove over there and threw water on them, some folded up shop within a month. The rest didn’t come back the next year. I don’t think I used my current bare root planting technique – gently knocking (or washing) off most of the potting soil before planting. Mulching after planting is important, too.
I’ve also tried setting out seedlings and year-old plants in spring there, but someone needs to keep an eye on them every day, like I do at home. This year, I made a deal with Isaiah, the exterior horticulturist at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens – he could have my excess winter-sown seedlings if he would keep an eye on my year-old transplants. So far, his success rate is similar to mine at home.