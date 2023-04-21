Laramie County Library Pollinator Habitat

Native plants are showcased at the Laramie County Library Pollinator Habitat.

Walking the puppy every day gives me time to contemplate my neighborhood’s lawns as they recover from winter. The puppy also introduces me to neighbors who sometimes tell me their lawn woes.

Of the 200 homes in our subdivision, it seems like most have dead spots in their bluegrass lawns (only a few are not bluegrass). One neighbor, let’s call her Debbie, said she did everything as usual last year, fertilizing according to instructions in May and September, watering three times a week for 20 minutes per zone, mowing every six or seven days. And still, dead areas adjacent to the sidewalk increased in size.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

