It’s a matter of degrees when you are in charge of raising thousands of ring-necked pheasants.
Ben Milner, bird farm coordinator for Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Downar Bird Farm near Yoder, is also scrupulous about cleanliness, especially with the storm clouds of avian flu gathering on the eastern horizon.
Ben gave the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society a tour in mid-March, before the eggs start rolling in. Before we could enter the facility, we had to step onto a soapy mat and squelch around a bit to kill any germs. Inside, it looked clean enough to perform surgery.
Each year, 18,000 pheasants are produced here, and another 16,000 at Game and Fish’s bird farm in Sheridan. Sheridan started in 1938, and Downar in 1963.
Each fall, Ben holds back 135 roosters and 1,350 hens for breeding, while the rest are released for hunting. The breeders make their home in nine acres of enormous pens secured against predators.
When the spring breeding season kicks in, each hen would normally stop laying after filling a nest with 12 to 15 eggs. But because employees go out every day to collect eggs, and hens have access to nutritious food, each averages 40 to 50.
The eggs are sorted, cleaned and stored in racks sized for pheasant eggs, smaller than chicken eggs, at 55 degrees, which suspends development of the embryos. When there are 6,700 eggs, they move to the giant incubator and 99.7 degrees. The racks tip every one to three hours to imitate the hen turning the eggs in her nest, keeping the embryos from sticking to the shells.
After 19 days, the eggs are placed in the hatcher, in chick-sized trays, where they can hatch. After that, chicks move into brooder houses, where heaters set at 100 degrees substitute for brooding hens. They are soon pecking at waterers and feed.
After two weeks, the chicks are allowed to walk in and out of small outside pens, and then eventually into the larger pens. These pens are so large that they are farmed. The crop is kochia – an invasive weed in everyone’s garden, but it provides good cover and food in addition to the purchased feed.
The old brood stock is released in May at Springer and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, as well as several walk-in areas.
Wyoming has not allowed raising exotic or native game animals privately, except exotic birds. At Downar, Game and Fish settled on ring-necked pheasants, natives of Asian jungles. Private bird farms order eggs and raise pheasants and other exotic game-bird species. Very few escape and reproduce because they are hunted by sportspeople and predatory animals.
Why does Game and Fish continue to produce an artificial population of pheasants, basically for put-and-take hunting? Ben sees pheasants as a way to introduce hunting to kids and adults, including women, who have traditionally made up a small percentage of hunters. Game and Fish sponsors three kids-only hunt days each season on the Springer Wildlife Habitat Management Area and four in November at Glendo State Park to help recruit the next generation of sportsmen and women.
Historically, it was hunters who raised funds through licenses and tags and lobbied for wildlife so that it wouldn’t be extirpated by other interests, such as farming, ranching, mining and energy extraction. So, thank those early hunters when you enjoy watching Wyoming wildlife.
Unfortunately, a few developers, alarmed by decreasing populations, think the bird farm method will make up for the loss of sage grouse habitat due to development. I’m discouraged that somehow influential people were able to convince the Wyoming Legislature that this could be done by a private company.
Legislation gave Diamond Wings Upland Game Birds five years to give it a try, but this session, they had to ask for and received another five, despite a large turnout against.
It turns out raising sage grouse is not like raising chickens – or pheasants.
First, there are no captive flocks to gather eggs from. Diamond Wings is allowed to steal up to 250 eggs per year from hens in the wild. So much for calling this captive “breeding.” Sage grouse hens do not lay more eggs when they lose them, like the pheasants do. Plus, sage grouse chicks apparently need more instruction from the hens to succeed, unlike the pheasants.
Studies in Utah and Colorado concluded that captive breeding is not a viable way to increase sage grouse populations. Wildlife biologists say protecting sagebrush habitat is best. And what’s good for sage grouse is good for other sagebrush-dependent wildlife.
People from many areas of expertise agreed on a Wyoming sage grouse management plan back in 2015 to keep them from being listed as threatened or endangered, avoiding a host of public land use restrictions.
For an update on sage grouse, please join Cheyenne Audubon on April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. A Zoom link will be available at www.CheyenneAudubon.org close to the date.