What we learned at the recent Cheyenne Habitat Hero workshop is there are three alternatives to standard landscaping (turf and foundation junipers).
Water-wise plantings
Western cities like Cheyenne and Fort Collins are encouraging businesses and homeowners to install landscaping that takes less water than bluegrass lawns so that there will be enough water for their growing populations.
Many Wyoming native grasses, shrubs, trees and flowers fit this definition, as well as many plants from desert lands in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Plant Select features these kinds of plants for xeric gardens. The plants can be found at independent Colorado nurseries and by mail order from High Country Gardens (www.highcountry gardens.com).
Pollinator-friendly/wildlife-friendly gardens
The drastic decline in native bees and butterflies has been in the news for years now. Choosing to grow flowering plants is a happy way to do something for the environment.
Native plants
However, not all flowering plants appeal to our native bees and butterflies. Douglas Tall-amy (read more about him at www.bringingnaturehome.net) points out that native bees and butterflies are adapted to the plants native to their own area. Native insects need native plants so that they can become food for native birds.
There are different levels of native. If you are raising honeybees (natives of Europe), anything producing pollen will do, if it hasn’t been improved by horticulturists too much – double and triple-petal cultivars are often sterile – no pollen.
Plants native to distant parts of North America will not do much for most Wyoming native bees and butterflies and may require too much water for water-wise gardens.
Plants native to the western Great Plains – if they haven’t been domesticated too much, will provide what our native critters crave. Skip the ones that naturally grow in wet areas unless you have a natural wet area.
Finding the right species – see plant list at the end of the story – is still difficult. Fort Collins Nursery (offering online ordering and curbside pickup this spring, visit www.fortcollinsnursery.com for more information), has the closest, large selection.
Maintaining native prairie
If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Laramie County Master Gardener Wanda Manley wants you to appreciate our native prairie – and treat it right if you are lucky enough to own a piece of it.
Don’t treat the prairie like a lawn. Frequent mowing creates more of a fire danger. Mowing March-July kills ground-nesting birds.
Keep an eye out for invasive plants and consider renovating your prairie. Consult with the Laramie County Conservation District (visit www.lccdnet.org for more info).
Don’t graze when the grass is ac-tively growing. It’s cheaper to feed hay than to repair the damage.
Locate and design your native garden
Laramie County Extension horticulturist Catherine Wissner can give you a three-hour lecture on how to select a site for a new garden. If you are proposing a new vegetable or ornamental flower garden, you look at sun, slope, wind, soil, proximity to water source and kitchen.
However, if you are replacing water-hogging turf with natives, you have more options. There are native plants that like sun (like vegetables), others that prefer part sun and a few that need shade. There are some that like sandy soil and others that are fine with clay. Some like rocky soil.
And for pollinators, you want to strive to have something in bloom from late March to early October.
Figuring out which plants go where takes a little research. By next year the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities hopes to have a plant-finder database to help you match plants with your conditions.
Irrigation
You must water new plants the first year – even xeric species – to get them established. It’s possible to pick plants that need very little supplemental water after that – and maybe none at all.
But any irrigation that uses 50% less than what bluegrass turf requires is applauded by BOPU.
You might still have one bed of traditional flowers requiring frequent watering and other areas that are more xeric. If you don’t want to drag hoses around all summer, you can set up sprinkler systems and/or drip irrigation for differentiated zones.
Katie Collins, the Fort Collins Water-Wise Landscape program manager who spoke about and demonstrated the technicalities at the Habitat Hero Workshop, has information available at https://www.fcgov.com/utilities /residential/conserve /waterefficiency/xeriscape.
Prepare for planting
At this point in the season, your best option for removing turf is with a shovel as soon as the most recent snow melts and the soil dries out a bit.
If you have really nice turf, you might be able to get someone to use a machine to strip it off and use it to repair damaged turf elsewhere – what we did for the BOPU Habitat Hero demonstration garden.
Rototilling is not an option – it leaves a lot of grass that will re-sprout. But a shovelful of turf can be broken up, the roots shaken out and composted elsewhere and the soil replaced.
If you have time, you can suffocate turf with 12 layers of newspaper or some cardboard over a few months (usually winter), explained Laramie County Master Gardener Maggie McKenzie. Herbicides are a terrible last resort.
If you are building a vegetable garden, you’ll want to amend the soil with lots of composted organic material but that isn’t necessary for native plants if you match them to your soil type.
Perennials from seed
Laramie County Master Gardener Michelle Bohanan supervised the winter sowing hands-on activity for all 105 workshop participants (visit www.cheyenne gardengossip.wordpress.com for more).
It’s too late now for that technique this year, but you can try direct sowing. Some catalogs specialize in prairie flowers, like Prairie Moon Nursery (visit www.prairiemoon.com for more info).
Picking and planting
Nurseries are not open for strolling this spring, so Kathy Shreve’s advice on finding healthy plants changes to only accepting plants curbside fulfilling your order that are healthy and not rootbound or misshapen – especially trees and shrubs.
Plant so that the transition between stem and root is at surface level – not below it or above it. Loosen the roots – gently knock off some of the potting soil. (For more information on planting trees, visit https://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com/2014/04/22/how-to-plant-a-tree-in-cheyenne-wyoming/.
Kathy reminded us that all plants, no matter how well-adapted, need to be watered for months when first planted. Not so much that they drown and don’t let them wilt.
Enjoy your garden often – it’s also an easy way to see if problems are developing.
Become a Habitat Hero
The goal is to be recognized as a Habitat Hero. Take pictures of your yard transformation during the growing season. Visit https://rockies.audubon.org/habitat-hero for information on applying as well as more on water-wise planting for birds and other wildlife.
Popular Southeast Wyoming Native Plants
It is nearly impossible to find “straight species” at nurseries – you’ll find horticulturally improved varieties instead. If the petals haven’t been doubled or the leaf color changed from solid green, they will probably work.
Shrubs
Buffaloberry
Chokecherry
Golden Currant
Red-twig Dogwood
Mountain Mahogany
American (Wild) Plum
Rabbitbrush
Silver Sage
Western Sandcherry
Serviceberry
Yucca
Perennial flowers
Beebalm, Monarda fistulosa
Black-eyed Susan, Rudbeckia hirta
Rocky Mountain Columbine, Aquilegia caerula
Coneflower, Echinacea angustifolia
Prairie Coneflower, Ratibida columnifera
Gaillardia, Gaillardia aristata
Fleabane Daisy, Erigeron species
Gayfeather or Blazing Star, Liatris punctata
Harebells, Campanula rotundifolia
Milkweed, Asclepias speciosa
Rocky Mountain Penstemon, Penstemon strictus
Poppy Mallow, Callirhoe involucrate
Native Yarrow, Achillea millefolium