The western horizon in January has the last of summer’s constellations, complete with the Northern Cross asterism of Cygnus standing upright on the horizon.
The Great Square of Pegasus is high above. On the eastern horizon, you can spot the brilliant star Sirius – the brightest star visible in the Wyoming sky. Above Sirius, you’ll find the constellations of Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini. Look for the glow of Pleiades above them in the eastern sky, a shimmering and bright star cluster.
The three stars that make up the Belt of Orion are easy to pick out and point toward Sirius. Above the Belt Stars, you can find the red star Betelgeuse, marking the upper right shoulder of Orion. Betelgeuse is one of the largest stars known to man. It is a supergiant star that someday will go supernova. Another obvious red star nearby is Aldebaran, which marks the eye of Taurus, the bull. The band of Milky Way stretches from the western to eastern horizon, starting in Cygnus and ending up in Puppis.
As a matter of fact, winter skies have more bright stars than any other season, with Orion and Taurus dominating the winter constellations. There are 10 stars this month of first magnitude or brighter. In order of brightness are Sirius, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux, Deneb and Regulus. The brightest planets in the evening sky are Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars.
In January – after sunset – you’ll find four planets lined up in the sky, starting with Mars high in the southeast, followed by Jupiter due south, then Saturn and Venus near the western horizon.
Earth is at its closest point to the sun the first week of January, when we are 91.4 million miles from the Sun. That is 3 million miles closer than we are in July. Even though we are closest to the Sun in January, we are tilted away from the Sun and thus receiving less direct solar energy.
Right now, you can see two famous – but seasonal – asterisms at once.
They are the Winter Hexagon and the Summer Triangle. An asterism is a well-known – but unofficial – group of stars. Be sure to look for them at about 6 p.m. while the Summer Triangle is still over the western horizon and the Winter Hexagon has cleared the eastern horizon.
First, face east to find six first magnitude stars that make up the Winter Hexagon. Keep in mind, all six of these bright stars are bigger than our Sun, which is a million miles wide.
Start by looking almost due east above the horizon for Procyon, the brightest star of Canis Minor, or Orion’s smaller dog. Procyon is almost twice the diameter of our Sun. Then, to its right, and near the horizon, is the brightest star in the sky, Sirius. It is one and a half times as wide as our Sun, and is the brightest star of Orion’s bigger dog, Canis Major.
While looking at Sirius low on the horizon, you’ll notice that it flashes and flickers various colors like a disco ball. That’s because its light is shining through the unsteady lower layers of Earth’s atmosphere.
After Sirius, look for Orion’s bright star Rigel – the knee of Orion – which marks the third point of the Winter Hexagon. Rigel is an incredible 58 times the diameter of the Sun. Next, venture on to the fiery red star Aldebaran, marking the eye of Taurus the Bull. Aldebaran is 34 times the diameter of our Sun. Now look for golden Capella in Auriga the Charioteer. Capella is 11 times the width of the Sun. Finally, find the brightest star of Gemini the Twins, Pollux, which is nine times the diameter of the Sun.
Now draw imaginary lines between these six bright stars, and you’ll have found a giant hexagon in the sky. That is the asterism known as the great Winter Hexagon.
Next, look directly west to find the brightest star closest to the horizon, that is Altair, the brightest star in Aquila the Eagle. Altair is about one and one-third the diameter of our sun. Then look for Vega, also near the horizon, the brightest star of Lyra the Harp. Lyra is about two and a half times our Sun’s diameter.
Finally, look for Deneb, marking the tail of Cygnus the Swan. Cygnus is 116 times as wide as our Sun. Now, draw lines between these three stars to trace out the Summer Triangle. Note, two of the Summer Triangle stars set before 6:30 p.m., so look before then.
Even though the stars change with the seasons, you can see both the Winter Hexagon and Summer Triangle at the same time if you go out between 6 and 6:30 p.m. in January.
This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.