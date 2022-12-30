The western horizon in January has the last of summer’s constellations, complete with the Northern Cross asterism of Cygnus standing upright on the horizon.

The Great Square of Pegasus is high above. On the eastern horizon, you can spot the brilliant star Sirius – the brightest star visible in the Wyoming sky. Above Sirius, you’ll find the constellations of Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini. Look for the glow of Pleiades above them in the eastern sky, a shimmering and bright star cluster.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

