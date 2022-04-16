...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
NEW YORK – Pamela Anderson smiled and held a bouquet of roses after making her much-anticipated Broadway debut with Tuesday’s performance in “Chicago.”
Anderson waved to the audience and held hands with her co-stars during the curtain call at the Ambassador Theatre Tuesday night, which kicked off her eight-week run playing Roxie Hart in the musical.
The “Chicago” performances led by Anderson are set to continue through June 5.
“She just looked like she was having a great time at the end of the show,” an unnamed attendee told People after Anderson’s debut.
Anderson, 54, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” last month that she was excited to get outside of her comfort zone by starring in a stage musical.
“I like that kind of dangerous, crazy feeling that you can’t do something, and then you surprise yourself,” Anderson said at the time. “You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try it, and so that’s what I’m really curious about, is what can I actually do?”
Anderson, who played C.J. Parker on “Baywatch,” is the latest big-name star to portray the dancer-turned-murderer Roxie on Broadway, with Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Gwen Verdon and Liza Minnelli among the others.
Chicago, which debuted on Broadway in 1975, was revived in 1996 and has been playing ever since, making it Broadway’s longest-running musical.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.