There’s a new art display hanging in the Paramount Cafe, and the artist is serving coffee just 10 feet away.
Kendrew Ellis has been selling her art since high school and working as a barista at Paramount since September, so seeing her artwork hanging in the space where she works as a barista has been an unprecedented experience.
Usually people purchase her art online, or she works off of commission. But now she’s handing people a fresh cup of coffee, only for them to return minutes later with one of her paintings in hand.
“I feel like no one actually knows it’s my art out there, so it’s kind of funny when I’m out there hanging something and they’re like, ‘Oh, this is yours?,’” Ellis said. “I’ve had a lot of older men see my art and say, ‘It feels like I’m there.’ You can tell it’s heartfelt; they actually describe it in a way that’s personal.”
A good deal of the exhibit is made up of colorful landscapes, all of which Ellis pulled from photographs that she either took herself or received from someone else. Mountains fade through different hues, or are simply brightened in the way that Ellis sees them, rather than the natural colors that a photo would capture.
There are also portraits of animals and hunting gear. It takes just 40 minutes for her to put together a painting of fly fishing tackle, which has proved to be a popular gift.
Where Ellis’s work leaves the greatest impact is in her renditions of Wyoming wildlife.
Among the collection is a ghostly black-and-white watercolor figure of an elk, which captures the ethos of what Ellis is trying to convey in much of her work. Conservation of Wyoming wildlife and natural resources is near and dear to her. However, these are under threat.
“It shows the human impact with pollution, how everything’s disappearing, and it’s our problem,” Ellis said about the painting. “I wanted to show a foggy thing because it’s our duty to either save it or let it disappear.
“I just want to give it a voice, because it doesn’t have one, and I just want to speak for it.”
She isn’t just paying lip service.
Ellis graduated early from the University of Wyoming in December with a major in biology and environment and natural resources. Right now, she’s studying for the Law School Admission Test to pursue a career in environmental law.
She grew up in the mountains, taking trips with her father and brother to go backpacking, kayaking, snowboarding and fly fishing. Ellis is looking at opportunities to work as a field wildlife biologist this summer, in which she would study migration routes and band birds for research.
For a high school science project, she studied the issue of snow pollution. Her father even helped her and her brother start their own landscaping service, in which they provide eco-friendly options for their customers’ lawn care.
“It shows the reason why nature is alluring and beautiful, and why it’s worth protecting,” Ellis said about her art. “It’s almost therapeutic for a lot of people. I know that’s why I go out in nature; it humbles you to sit back and relax and see that life is actually very simple.
“There’s all these beautiful things around you, and if that went away, I think it’d be terrible.”
Ellis was nervous that she wouldn’t sell a single piece in the exhibit. But she has already sold 13 of the 24 paintings on the wall, leading her to raise the prices of each.
She asks that any customers who do want to purchase her art email her. rather than carry the piece up to the counter – even though the opportunity to do so is quite rare.