ENTER-VID-PARTNER-TRACK-REVIEW-MCT

Arden Cho stars in “Partner Track” as a young lawyer in New York gunning for the big promotion. Netflix/TNS

 Netflix

Chicago Tribune

Part rom-com, part legal drama, “Partner Track” is the kind of frothy programming Netflix has been doubling down on that’s ideal viewing when your brain is fried and your feet are barking. It’s the glossy magazine equivalent of TV: Doesn’t require your undivided attention to be enjoyable, but is just engrossing enough to keep you watching.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus