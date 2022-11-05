...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick among 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade guests
NEW YORK – Fans of Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick and the animated series “Bluey” all have something to be thankful for this year.
The stars and characters are among those appearing in the 96th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, organizers announced Tuesday.
Expect appearances by Grammy-winner Warwick, Abdul, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz, the debut of the Bluey balloon, and performances from new Broadway musicals “A Beautiful Noise” and “Some Like It Hot.”
The festivities – which will include more than 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups from across the country, 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables and more than 700 clowns – will kick off Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.
A performance from Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway is also confirmed, along with an appearance by “Glee” star Lea Michele, who is currently starring in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” revival. Look out for other appearances from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Ziggy Marley, Joss Stone, Miss America 2022, the cast of Peacock’s “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” and the Muppets of “Sesame Street.”
There will also be new giant balloons from “Despicable Me 2” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
And, of course, Santa will be there as the grand finale, officially ushering the start of the Christmas shopping season.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.