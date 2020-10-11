Hannah Carol Peterson and Daniel Marion Wright were married Saturday, Aug. 22 in the backyard of the bride’s childhood home in Denver. Natalie Wright performed the intimate ceremony, which included stories and toasts from family members, the couple’s vows and concluded with socially-distanced outdoor dining and dancing.
Hannah is the daughter of Christa and John Peterson of Denver as well as the granddaughter of Carol and Chris Lockard of Cumberland, Maryland and Jane “Bomber” McKnight of Oracle, Arizona. Hannah graduated from Dever’s Mullen High School in 2009 and Colorado College in 2013 with a degree in biology. She also received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is now completing a Family Nurse Practitioner program, both at Regis University in Denver. Hannah works in the cardiac ICU and served on the COVID-19 unit at University of Colorado Hospital.
Daniel is the son of Teresa Wright and Steve Wolff and Jack and Kelly Wright, all of Cheyenne, and grandson of Troy and Pam Lewis of Alvin, Texas. He graduated from Lowell Whiteman School (now the Steamboat Mountain School) in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2009 and Colorado College in 2013, where he studied anthropology and film. Daniel works at Exposure Labs in Boulder where he is a documentary producer known for “The Social Dilemma” (which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival), “The Human Element” and “Racing Extinction.”
The newlyweds have been teammates for almost a decade since they met playing soccer at Colorado College. They enjoyed a honeymoon in Jackson and backpacking in the Wind River Range and now reside in Denver with their dog Knox. Because many friends and family were unable to attend their wedding this summer, Hannah and Daniel plan to renew their vows and hold a larger, safer celebration in August 2021 in Steamboat Springs.