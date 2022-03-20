Would you like to play a game?
From April 22-24, the Cheyenne Gaming Convention will bring games of all natures – in-depth role playing games, classic board games, card games, video games for all age levels and carnival games – to the lobby, convention center and meeting rooms in the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center.
The event isn’t just for hair-trigger gamers or hardcore DnD players. All ages and skill levels are welcome to take part in the variety of games represented.
In total, there will be around 700 different games for attendees to check out.
“My favorite quote is that people always ask me, ‘What kind of games do you have?’” said Brad Koch, creator of the Cheyenne Gaming Convention. “My answer with a big smile, is ‘Yes.’”
People have several different options in how to attend. A limited number of three-day passes, priced at $50, are still available. A ticket for Friday is $15, Saturday is $25, Sunday is $20. Children age 10 and under get in free.
Koch founded the Wyoming Game Library in 2018, a charity organization. The goal was providing underprivileged adolescents with board games, both traditional and role playing, and video games.
It’s a unique charity, and one that is in a higher demand as video and role playing games continue to grow in popularity among youth. The social aspect of gaming, regardless of the game, is becoming more essential to developing minds.
“What made me want to start this up was was realizing that no matter what your social, economic diversity is, games are something that bring people together,” Koch said. “Almost every family will have memories of playing together.
“I remember playing with my grandma, playing battleship, and it’s a way to bring communities together.”
The Wyoming Gaming Convention was started in 2019 as a fundraising event for the Game Library. With the profits accumulated this April, the Game Library will begin work on a mobile game unit, similar to the Laramie County Library’s mobile library.
Partnerships
Right now, they coordinate partnering with different organizations like the YMCA or Boys and Girls Club. Giving kids the competitive experience of Battleship, like Koch remembers playing, teaching different card games, Monopoly tournaments, or just setting up PlayStation 5 gaming systems that many might not be able to afford.
During the Children’s Miracle Health Network hospital’s annual Car and Motorcycle show, Koch pulled up with nine Nintendo gaming systems, appropriately loaded with Mario Kart, for kids to distract themselves with while their fathers were ogling classic cars.
With a mobile unit, the Game Library can broaden its reach and serve as a game hotspot for lower income areas.
“We want to be able to help others understand that gaming is kind of a universal language and we think that language can be used to support one another,” Koch said.
This should be the convention’s fourth year in existence, but the COVID-19 pandemic nearly cut the legs out from under it just as it was starting to walk. In 2020, the Game Library had to cancel just 27 days before the convention.
“We were basically trying to keep the lights on, so ‘worried’ would be an understatement,” Koch said. “We are blessed and thankful that we have survived.”
In a significant recovery, the convention has just a limited number of weekend passes remaining. The Cheyenne Gaming Convention might have started as the idea for a small one-day event, but Koch is estimating up to 1,000 attendees for this year’s events.
Ghengis Con
Just over 100 miles south, one of the longest running gaming conventions, Ghengis Con, draws one of the biggest crowds every year to the Denver area. Developing a gaming Gaming Convention of such a size opens up a different crowd to stimulate Cheyenne’s economy.
Like all events held in the city, the convention has to work with the Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne to plan and market the event.
“The thing with the Cheyenne Gaming Convention is it’s a unique event, but the nice part is it has national reach,” Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne and the director of the DDA. “Folks come from all over the country to participate. It’s a great, unique type of event for what Cheyenne normally has.”
What Ghengis Con has had for over 50 years is a competitive tournament, something that Cheyenne has never hosted, until now. Tournaments bring serious players into a city, and this year’s tournament looks quite different than the previous iteration.
The convention has confirmed that they’re bringing in gamers from outside the immediate area, as far north as Gillette and far south as Colorado Springs. Some are even flying from other states. This is hardly out of the ordinary for some of the more experienced gamers in attendance.
Kyle McCormick, owner of Olympus Games and Comics, recognizes some of the participants names as nationally recognized players of certain role playing games. The same players make the same trips to different matches around the county, given that those competitions are high-profile.
McCormick himself is a competitor, and will be driving to Chicago next weekend to try his skill. In 2019, the Gaming Convention partnered with Olympus to organize a prize filled competition, but it was limited to 32 players.
While no small feat, given that the most common tournaments sit around 20 participants, this year they doubled the tables. It is now a 60 person competition, with every slot filled, along with a lengthy waitlist.
Why so competitive? Once a tournament gets to 60 players, it becomes categorized as a “major.” That means that the results count towards player’s national ranking. This year McCormick is running a Warhammer 40K tournament with the help of his employees.
Him and his team are going on two years of preparation for three day tournament. The winner walks away $1,000 richer.
“We’ve been preparing by just putting in countless freakin’ hours building tables and setups,” McCormick said. “There’s a lot of small buildings and stuff that have to go on the table to kind of set the scene.”
Besides competing through the turn-based war game, trying to control areas of the board or rid of their opponents figures, participants also design and paint all of their own unique figures. It’s an all-encompassing hobby, and to reward extra effort, there will also be prizes for those with the best miniatures.
McCormick has lived in Cheyenne for 23 years, and doesn’t recall a gaming competition of this size. This gets the ball rolling to develop a previously untapped market of gamers here, and the demand to compete in this year’s competition suggests there’s a future here.
“It’s gonna just be such an awesome time to be able to finally have like a 60-player event here in Cheyenne,” he said. “We’ve looked at trying to do it before and it’s been difficult, but we’ve just been working really hard by word of mouth.”