There was a point while writing “Profiles in Courage” where former Wyoming legislator Rodger McDaniel realized he was going to have to define what “courage” meant to him.
He could always have gone with the working definition of the word—“the ability to do something that frightens one”—but that didn’t exactly capture the essence of his book.
As long as the word remained undefined, the essence of the book was to be unclear.
“Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind,” named in reference to a book of the same name and concept by president John F. Kennedy, is a collection of 13 biographies that profile social heroes of Wyoming’s history.
“(Courage) is one of those things where you think you know it when you see it,” McDaniel said during a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “But as I got deeper into the project, I concluded that I really have to have a working definition of courage, because the people I would select are probably different from people that somebody else would select.”
McDaniel conducted exhaustive research in compiling the names he did—tracking down documents on their lives, events and speaking with friends, family and co-workers about them.
In the early stages of the book he was regularly changing figures, but ultimately he concluded with a diverse few:
These stories cover marriage equality activist Jeran Artery, environmentalist Tom Bell, the “Black 14,” activist Lynn Dickey, activists Sissy and Vickie Goodwin, Senator Joseph C. O’Mahoney, Congressman Teno Roncalio, the Simpson family, the People of Wind River, the People of Heart Mountain and Senator Lester C. Hunt, Congressman Gale W. McGee and Congressman Liz Cheney.
McDaniel, and even some of those who helped him research these people, admit many Wyomingites might not readily recognize these names. However, their impact on the state, and in some cases the country, cannot be understated.
A specific embodiment of courage connects them all.
“I think courage is the willingness to stand with people who are oppressed and suffering injustice,” McDaniel said. “That became the guiding principle in the selection of folks.”
Kennedy’s “Profiles in Courage,” which McDaniel read as a teenager, contains one quote from the former president that finds its way into the opening chapter of the book, serving as an ethos for the entirety of the work.
“Today the challenge of political courage looms larger than ever before,” Kennedy wrote in 1955. “For our everyday life is becoming so saturated with the tremendous power of mass communication that any unpopular or unorthodox course arouses a storm of protest.”
Kennedy’s words are even more poignant today. Above all else, McDaniel wanted to profile courageous leaders in Wyoming’s history during a time where he identifies more than ever before a “glaring lack of courage in politics.”
Among the most well-known stories in the book are those of Sissy Goodwin, a strong-willed, cross-dressing Wyomingite; The Black 14, who were dismissed from the University of Wyoming football team after attempting to participate in a peaceful civil rights protest in 1969; and most recently Rep. Liz Cheney, who was vice chair of the January 6 committee while representing an overwhelmingly conservative state.
The book delves deeper into Wyoming political history by expanding on names many longtime residents might not remember—like the eyepatch-wearing environmentalist Tom Bell, who founded the Wyoming Outdoor Council in 1967.
“I will say that Roger’s section on Tom Bell even educated me,” said Keith Becker, who was a friend and successor of Bell. “He did a tremendous amount of research. Having been friends with Tom, there was still much that I didn’t know that Roger pulled out.”
McDaniel approached Becker in early 2022 in hopes of including in his book an environmental figure from Wyoming’s history. Bell was the first name to come to Becker’s mind.
Having been thoroughly impressed with the chapter, Becker is happy to see Bell recognized.
The book covers not only their impact on the state, but also their extraordinary lives. In Bell’s case, McDaniel extensively covers his service in World War II as a bombardier before establishing himself as “the Godfather of the Wyoming’s environmental movement.”
Though Becker holds some bias, he believes Bell managed to establish the most influential outdoor group in Wyoming with the Outdoor Council. And, as only a friend could comment, he emphasizes that Bell wasn’t a physically impressive individual—but he was supreme in his courage.
“Tom was self-effacing. He didn’t blow his own horn,” Becker said. “But when you saw the steel within his soul, you realize that without people like that, we (don’t accomplish what we need to).”
The same can be said for one of the several political figures detailed in the book, former United States Congressman Teno Roncalio—the last Democrat to represent Wyoming in the House of Representatives.
McDaniel admits to having a close personal relationship with Roncalio, working as a staffer during his years in office, and even identified him as a father figure for a good deal of his life.
Kathy Karpan was McDaniel’s main point of contact in researching Roncalio.
Karpan, the former Wyoming Secretary of State from 1987 to 1995, served as Roncalio’s top staffer and thus retained a collection of documents that carefully detail his work.
Though a bit unpredictable in his language and behavior, Karpan identifies Roncalio as a perfect representation of a Wyoming political figure that doesn’t get their due for the courage they exuded during their time in office.
“At the time he was very well known, but even names of the greatest leaders dissolve after 50 years,” she said Thursday evening. “But the purpose of a book like this is to preserve some memories that might otherwise be lost.”
Having served through much of the 1960s and 1970s, Roncalio was revolutionary in regard to his legislation. He voted against allocating more troops and funding to the Vietnam War, and passed environmental and economic legislation, like the Surface Mining control and reclamation act of 1977, something of such size and scope Karpan suspects it wouldn’t be passed today.
“He was in Congress at a time where you could be both pro-energy and pro-environment,” Karpan said.
Karpan emphasized the substantial impact of a book like “Profiles in Courage” in regard to what kind of effect it will have on a vast state like Wyoming. In her opinion, there’s no better person to write this book than McDaniel, and there’s no better time to spread the stories of people who stood up for what they believed in.
“Rodger brings an interesting slant to writing, having served in the legislature, having worked for a congressman and having traveled the state in that capacity, as well as being a lawyer and working for former Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal and the state agency,” Karpan said.
“He’s kind of like a kaleidoscope—he has a very interesting number of perspectives. I can’t wait to read it. I just wish I had gotten to write a little blurb for the cover of the book.”