It’s not a competition, but it is a fight.

As the newest advocacy organization in town, Pride Cheyenne is coming out swinging with a string of events in early June celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Thanks to them, and generous community support, Wyoming’s capital city is poised to offer a Pride Month celebration similar to those in Laramie and Casper.

