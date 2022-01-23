So, January seems to move a little slow.
Not only is the temperature too low to be outside much, but the string of new releases at the theater is ice cold. You’re picking through streaming services, scavenging the internet for something, anything to watch. You’ve sat through the sappiest Oscar nominees, binged, then binged again every hit show from 2021, and now you’re hung out to dry.
But when’s the last time you turned to the bookshelf?
Whether you’re a serial reader or haven’t cracked open a paperback since your English teacher assigned “Catcher in the Rye,” these are the most popular books from 2021 that are certainly worth your time, according to area librarians and booksellers.
”Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman
It isn’t often that a collection of poetry tops the Barnes and Noble bestseller list. General readers might not recognize Gorman based on her name alone, but some might remember that she was invited to recite her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration a year ago. Give this #1 New York Times Bestseller a shot.
”Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
Doerr’s 2015 release, “All the Light We Cannot See,” not only won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, but proudly sat at the forefront of every bookstore, coffee shop and library display (not to mention countless social media posts). The bestselling author returns with a story that weaves through the past, present and future. It connects the lives of several young protagonists as they learn the story of Aetheon, who longs to be turned into a bird so that he can fly to the paradise of Cloud Cuckoo Land.
”Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner
How do you feel about memoirs? Michelle Zauner, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the band Japanese Breakfast, crafted a nonfiction work full of pain and humor as she intimately details her upbringing as a Korean American. It was a favorite this year at Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado.
”Dark Sky” by C.J. BoxWyoming legend C.J. Box delivered the 21st installment of his critically acclaimed Joe Pickett series with an especially timely angle. Pickett is roped into leading a Silicon Valley billionaire on a hunting trip. It looks like a straightforward job, but there is a hunter hot on their heels, one with a different manner of prey in mind.
”Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig JohnsonAnother much-loved Wyoming author, Johnson joined Box as the most purchased and rented authors in the region. This is the 17th entry in the hit series featuring protagonist Walt Longmire, which was also translated into the successful Netflix series “Longmire.” The focus of Johnson’s newest story is also poignant, as it follows Longmire’s hunt for the abductors of an Indigenous woman kidnapped from a reservation.
”Dune” by Frank HerbertYes, this book is far from being published in 2021, but there’s an explanation. Published in 1965 and lauded as a masterpiece of sci-fi literature, this book returned to the top spot in not only the sci-fi bestseller list, but the fiction bestseller list, thanks to the release of the new movie adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuve. If you liked the on-screen trials of young Paul Atreides and can’t bear to wait for part two, then “Dune” is worth the work.
”The Four Winds” by Kristin HannahThe author behind bestsellers like “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone” returns with a work of historical fiction full of hardships and hope. Set in Texas during the Great Depression, protagonist Elsa Martinelli must make an agonizing choice: fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life.
”Harlem Shuffle” by Colson WhiteheadHere’s the big question: will Whitehead pull in a third consecutive Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with “Harlem Shuffle?” His past two works, “The Underground Railroad” (2016) and “Nickel Boys” (2019) are celebrated works of literature. Set in Harlem, New York, from 1959 to 1964, “Harlem Shuffle” tells the story of a family as they wrestle with the criminal world of New York City.
”Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone” by Diana GabaldonAfter a seven-year wait for fans, Gabaldon scored a hit across the board. A bestseller in local bookstores and retailers alike, “Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone” continues the overarching story told throughout the Outlander series. The first book, published in 1991, kicked off the epic fantasy following the story of a modern-day nurse who time travels back to 18th-century Scotland.
”The Judges List” by John Grisham
Still at the number one spot on the weekly bestsellers list, it’s the second installment in Grisham’s all-new “Whistler” series, which follows protagonist Lacy Stoltz, a Florida Judicial Court investigator. After putting away a corrupt judge in the previous novel, Stoltz turns her efforts to catching a serial killer who’s closer to the law than she expects.
”Leviathan Falls” by James S.A. Corey
The only full-blooded 2021 sci-fi entry on this list is a milestone in sci-fi literature, winning the Hugo Award for best science fiction series in 2020. “Leviathan Falls” is the long-awaited conclusion to The Expanse series by writing duo Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Go back to the start with book one and work your way through to experience the end of an era.
”The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
For an idea of how high the demand is for “The Lincoln Highway,” there’s currently a lengthy wait list to check out a copy from the Laramie County Library. Towles’ previous work, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” was a massive hit, and this one isn’t far behind in stature, especially for residents of southeast Wyoming. This story has a regional interest, as it details the life experiences of a group of boys from Nebraska as they travel along the Lincoln Highway.
”Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly
One of Barnes and Noble’s top-selling books of the year, O’Reilly turns his focus to the history of organized crime in America with this entry in the “Killing” series. “Killing the Mob” covers the time period from the 1930s to 1980s in the presentation of deeply researched crime nonfiction.
”Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
Looking for another series to dive into? Give the grizzled investigations of Lucas Davenport a try as he crosses over with Sandford’s other series protagonist, Virgil Flowers, to solve a series of murders off the coast of south Florida.
”Outlawed” by Anna North
North took the classic spirit of the Wild West and spun it into a dystopian, feminist narrative that can’t be missed. Set in 1894, the story follows 17-year-old Ada as she learns she is infertile, thus locally ostracized, and forced to join up with a band of women outcast from society. Our book reviewer, Terri Schlichenmeyer, called it “dangerous and delicious.”
”The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich
Another Pulitzer Prize winner enters the list. With the chance to follow up last year’s win from “The Night Watchman,” “The Sentence” receives similar acclaim, but embodies quite a different spirit. Following the year-long haunting of a Minneapolis bookstore, this story delivers a profound narrative of a formerly incarcerated woman who must solve the mystery.
”The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom
A group of shipwreck survivors cling to a raft, drifting near death in the open ocean. As they cry out for help, a man appears in the water and declares that he is, in fact, the Lord. An examination of faith, this new work from the author of “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” has sold out several times at Barnes and Noble.
”1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
Originally compiled as an award-winning group of essays in The New York Times Magazine, this rendition of the “1619 Project” elaborates on and significantly expands the original work. Across the many essays, poem, and works of fiction included, the origins of slavery and the lingering effects of “America’s original sin” are thoroughly explored.