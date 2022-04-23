The Boxmasters hadn’t realized what time zone they were in. It pretty much changes from day to day.
The recording duo, made up of Oscar winning actor/musician Billy Bob Thornton and Grammy award winning audio engineer J.D. Andrew, got their start in 2008. They have since carved out a diverse catalogue of albums, from a rockabilly inspired debut to releasing three albums over the course of the pandemic, one of which is a Christmas album.
The album they’re currently recording, tentatively titled “’69,” is a late ‘60s rock homage.
On Wednesday, they were in Phoenix; the day prior, Flagstaff, Arizona, where the duo (who perform live with a five-piece band) just had their previous show. Arizona actually is in the Mountain time zone, but confusingly, doesn’t observe daylight saving time. With the mixup, they logged on to a video chat with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle just a little late.
No fault on their part – they’re a band caught up with playing 60 tour dates in just 70 days. Stop 34 on the “Help...I’m Alive!” tour will be at The Lincoln Theatre on May 19.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle: Is it kind of intimidating having to play that many shows in such a short time?
Thornton: “It is a little bit, especially for me and J.D., because J.D. does all the business for the band. I’m an idiot, he’s smart, so he does all business. For him, it’s a lot of work, advancing all the shows and everything. For me, as a lead singer, we’ll do a dozen shows in a row or more, so you really have to be careful to take plenty of honey.”
Q: How’s this tour going so far?
Andrew: “This show in Phoenix will be our fifth sellout of the eight or nine shows that we’ve done so far. You can’t beat that when you’re selling out rooms. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Q: Do you often perform sold out shows?
Thornton: “The music business is very fickle, because there are some cities where you just don’t go over well or they don’t get you, whatever it is. We don’t have many of those. But I talked to other friends of ours in bands, and they saw the same thing. We have no idea why we’re not big in Atlanta, but then we are big in Birmingham.
“In most of our tours, about three quarters of the places are cities we’ve been playing over the years. Those are always real solid. But then you hit a new place every now and then where they don’t know you as well.”
Q: You guys just released another album. How was the process of getting that together?
Thornton: “We made three albums. It worked out really well because J.D.’s kids are going to public school. My daughter’s homeschooled, so it didn’t really change our life at all.”
Andrew: “We got a lot done. The first one that we made was the darker pandemic-themed record. After we got that one done, we started in on the “Help…I’m Alive!” record, and it’s got a lot more hope and optimism. Once we got done with that, we made the Christmas record that came out last fall.
“It was just something I’ve wanted to do for a while. We thought, let’s make a new Christmas record because the first one was really ‘rockabilly-ish,’ and we don’t really sound like that anymore.”
Q: It seems like your style has changed a lot in a little over 10 years.
Andrew: “It definitely has. We initially were doing experimental things that were really different from Billy’s solo stuff. We were mixing hillbilly music along with British Invasion stuff.
“We went with what really is our core sound when we just pick up a guitar – what do we sound like? What does it sound like when Billy sings and plays drums and all that? It’s just basically the ‘Bs,’ you know? The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Byrds and The Box Tops.”
Q: Do you think your influences have changed over time?
Thornton: “We’ve always been influenced by what we play now. The first couple hillbilly albums were meant to be stylized. They were kind of tongue-in-cheek. We had the idea ‘If Frank Zappa made a hillbilly album, what would it sound like?’ Our actual influences are still what we have. The British Invasion rock, Southern California pop and the Memphis sound, that’s really where we come from.”
Q: Looking back at “Tea Surfing” (2016), the first song off of that album is a bit heavier. It’s different from even the albums you released this year and last year. How can your style change to what it is now in such a short span of time?
Andrew: “For the sound of each record, we kind of pick an era like, ‘this is kind of our 1966 record.’ We’ve had keyboard players as part of the official Boxmasters lineup, (so) now we’re putting more keyboards in our songs. That’s a strange evolution for us, but it’s how we feel at the moment.
“We’ve got some other songs that we want to work on, and they’re more of a psychedelic kind of feeling. A little more space and weirdness.”
Thornton: “When we get back, and we start working on this more psychedelic stuff, it might be interesting if only one of us does acid and the other one doesn’t. One guy will be straight and the other guy will be talking to 9-foot caterpillars with top hats.”
Q: What are you guys looking to bring to Cheyenne? What can people expect at your concert?
Thornton: “Anytime we play somewhere that we haven’t played before, I always say, ‘We have a big following around the country, but we’ve never played here before. So, if you don’t have our records, and if you hadn’t been one of our shows, get ready for the worst hour and 45 minutes of your life.’”
Andrew: “We’re a good band that drink beer, too. We keep it uptempo. It’s a fun show, and we have fun doing it. It’s also good stuff to have a beverage or six to.”