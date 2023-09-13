FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Honey Lemon Snapper with Roast Potatoes with Green Beans.

 Linda Gassenheimer

I let the microwave do most of the work for this easy dinner with fresh snapper. It saves time and energy and means fewer pots to wash. The sauce for the snapper and the roast potatoes and green beans are cooked in the microwave.

The snapper takes only a few minutes to saute, and then the sauce is spooned on top. After the potatoes and green beans are microwaved, they are finished in the same skillet used to cook the snapper. This gives them a crispy finish.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Listen to Linda on WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

