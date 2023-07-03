FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Roast Beef and Blue Cheese Tartine.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

July 14 is Bastille Day, the day in 1789 when the Bastille prison in Paris was stormed, and the French Revolution began. With this in mind, I thought about making a French-inspired supper and decided to make a tartine.

The word “tartine” means slice of bread with spreadable ingredients in French and can also mean an open-face sandwich.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus