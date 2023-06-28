FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT

Tomato Mozzarella Flatbread.

 Linda Gassenheimer/TNS

Looking for an easy dinner, I remembered some flatbreads I saw on several restaurant menus. The flatbread crust was traditionally made without yeast, but now several types of crusts are used, including pizza dough.

For a quick vegetarian dinner, I decided to use a thin crust ready-made pizza dough, such as Pillsbury. The dough is cooked on its own for a few minutes, then covered with the ingredients and baked to finish. You can also use pita bread and other thin crusts.

