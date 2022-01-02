Vicki Hayward loves to cook.
As a nutrition and food safety educator for the University of Wyoming Extension, she regularly works with those looking to improve their culinary knowledge and skill.
If you’re looking for an easy way to get into the habit of hearty and healthy cooking, Hayward has plenty of tips and recipes to give you a nudge in the right direction.
Vicki’s Top Tips
Eat a variety of foods
Begin by looking at the strong and weak points in a diet. Take stock of how much fruit, vegetables, high fiber and whole grain foods you consume in a week. Consider how often you eat out or choose a microwave meal.
Americans are infamously deficient in vitamin D, vitamin C, vitamin B6 and iron, all of which are found in high quantities in fruits and protein foods, like beans, lean meat and eggs. But all food must be consumed with moderation in mind, so learning to look at the deficiencies and excesses in a diet are the first step to balancing it out.
Come winter, make sure to eat enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as most neglect these different food groups when the temperature drops and comfort food becomes more appealing.
Even more important is the rule of taking small steps. The changes you do choose to make, whether it’s keying in on a neglected nutrient or otherwise, should be small so as to make them a habit, rather than a temporary experiment.
To do this, Hayward recommends physically tracking your food intake by writing down what you eat and drink throughout the week.
In addition, watch out for “hidden” fats in seemingly healthy meals, like dressing on a salad.
Meal plan
The concept of meal planning is increasingly popular when it comes to health food and time managing weeknight dinners. It might seem complicated, but it’s as simple as sitting down and devoting a short span of time to streamlining your week.
By planning ahead on weekly meals, you can improve nutrition, save time, and, even better, save money by reducing trips to the supermarket and minimizing food waste.
It also gives you the opportunity to find common ingredients that allow for multiple different meals.
“There’s recipes where you can cook once, like a roast, and then the second time you make it into stew,” Hayman said. “I like to find recipes like where you can do more than one thing.”
Get meal ideas from family and friends. Make a list of ingredients based off each night, and double check that over the week you have a good variety of nutrients through fruits and vegetables.
There are some other shortcuts to make your planning easier (and cheaper) that Hayman recommends people employ, especially those who are new to cooking at home.
Start small, cook extra
For those who traditionally don’t cook at home, start with one meal a week, with the added trick of making larger portions to have as leftovers the next day.
Some of Hayward’s favorite meals are perfect for a tactic she calls “Fix n’ Freeze.” Among other things, Hayward recommends things like:
Browning extra ground beef for dinner to use in another dish, like tacos, later in the week.
Cooking two more chicken breasts and then cutting some up for another meal, such as stir-fry with vegetables and brown rice. This can be used this week, or labeled and frozen for next week.
Cooking extra rice, putting it into a container, and refrigerating or freezing it. On a busy night, microwave it, stirring occasionally, until heated through, and then use as you would fresh.
Chopping a whole onion, even if you only need part of it right now. Store the rest for another meal.
Grating extra cheese and storing it in a zippered plastic bag in the freezer. Label it with the ingredients and the date.
Hayward recommends casseroles more than anything else due to their versatility and ability to be frozen for long periods of time. Italian, Mexican and and Chinese casseroles are all regularly concocted in her house, in addition to the classic chicken casserole.
Theme nights
One way to simplify, and add a layer of fun to your meal prepping, is by planning a loosely constructed “theme” to every night.
Hayman recommends scheduling different cultures, like Mexican food on Tuesday or Italian on Friday. The themes don’t have to be limited to what kind of food you make, they can also be created in regards to what the food contains.
“There are many ways you can go about it,” Hayman said. “Due to the variety of proteins, you might have a meatless Monday, or you might have some kind of a beef dish. Wednesday might be chicken; you might have fish Friday. That’s another way to incorporate variety, build around the protein source.”
Here’s a sample of Theme Night meal planning laid out by Hayman:
Sunday: Chicken or New Recipe
Monday: Mexican or Meatless Meal
Tuesday: Casserole or Crockpot Dinner
Wednesday: Chili, Stew or Soup and Sandwich
Thursday: Leftovers or Breakfast Night
Friday: Grill’n or Fish Friday
Saturday: Pasta, Pizza or Dinner Out
Semi-homemade
To aid in the meal prep process, one tactic you can use is to incorporate fresh and pre-packaged ingredients into one meal.
Incorporate canned beans, vegetables or tomatoes into a pot of chili, mixed in with other fresh ingredients, rather than just having a meal of all canned or frozen items. It is both cheaper and more simple than making everything from scratch.
This is particularly helpful in areas where it is difficult to obtain fresh produce. If you’re not buying fresh vegetables, Hayward recommends frozen over canned.
Start with simple recipes
If cooking seems daunting, take some pressure off by making it simple.
This doesn’t mean that the food has to be unhealthy or have a low number of ingredients, but rather that the listed ingredients do not require many steps. Hayman, with all of her cooking experience, sticks to recipes that are under 30 minutes total in cook and prep time.
In addition, she recommends that those new to cooking get recipes from friends and family, not only because these recipes can be better trusted, but it allows for some help throughout the cooking process.
Above all else, one should step out of their comfort zone when it comes to home cooking.
“Some people cook with a friend, whether it’s your mom or your grandma or your best friend. Start with simpler recipes, and then just build upon it,” Hayward said. “We’ve all had failures, so you just learn from your experience and you move on, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”
If you find a recipe on the internet, go through the reviews to see how other people altered the ingredients. Cookbooks are also a good option, especially if there is a celebrity chef you enjoy. Consider what foods you like to eat and look for cookbooks focusing on those.
Hayward recommends “Taste of Home” for online recipes, as much of the content is compiled by experienced cooks.