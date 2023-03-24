ENTER-REGGIE-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Reggie Jackson in “Reggie.” (Amazon Prime Video/TNS)

 Amazon Prime Video

Baseball legend Reggie Jackson tells his story, his way, in “Reggie,” an enlightening portrait of the Hall of Famer as well as an insightful look at the role race has played, and continues to play, in America’s pastime.

Jackson was one of the most famous, most successful and most important athletes of the 1970s, not only winning five World Series rings (three-peating with the Oakland A’s from ‘72-’74 and winning back-to-back championships with the Yankees in ‘77 and ‘78) but setting salary records at the time, helping to open the door for the mega-contracts that would follow in his wake.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus