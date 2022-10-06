More often than not, Christopher Houlihan is performing alone.
He is an organist, and an acclaimed one at that. Having performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, he’s still focused on the smaller communities that he gets to play.
On Oct. 9, he’s coming to St. Mary’s Cathedral from Hartford, Connecticut, for a solo performance.
“Whether I’m playing in Cheyenne or Los Angeles, what I really love doing – and why I travel and play concerts – is that I love sharing this music with audiences all over the place,” Houlihan said. “And that, to me, is what I appreciate most about being a musician. I get to share music that I love with people, and I get to play in some very beautiful places.”
Here’s the thing to remember – no two organ performances are alike, especially in a historic church. The reason being that all church organs are specifically designed to be incorporated into the church, so the organ in St. Mary’s is specially made and one of a kind.
Houlihan has to prepare for the concert accordingly. While he can certainly play any organ to his virtuosic liking, he’s gone to the trouble of studying the style of St. Mary’s organ and the work of the person who built the instrument.
As it turns out, he’s played some of this designer’s other organs in the past. He knows what to expect going in, and what music will sound best on it.
“They all sound different. Every organ has its own personality,” he said. “Some are really big, and some are smaller. The acoustics of the room can change. St. Mary’s is quite reverberant, and some other spaces that you play sound like your living room. So, the repertoire that you choose changes, depending on all those factors.”
St. Mary’s asked Houlihan to perform in this concert to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the organ’s installation in the church. For the celebration, Houlihan has created a setlist of upbeat, celebratory music for the concert – Felix Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Louis Vierne and Franz Liszt.
Attendees unfamiliar with a solo organ performance may be surprised by the versatility of the instrument. At one point, the pipe organ was the loudest instrument available, compared to the sound of string, wind and brass instruments used by symphonic composers in grand halls.
Houlihan describes the organ as being the spiritual prototype of the modern electric synthesizer, since the organ is able to replicate the sounds of many brass and wind instruments, like flutes, trumpets and oboes, to name a few.
While many identify an organ with the soft hum of Sunday morning service or a wedding party, the instrument can capture different sounds and moods, sometimes becoming jarring and abrasive.
That sonic range is what Houlihan plans to present during the performance.
“I get the stage for 75 minutes,” he said. “It can be a real thrill playing with an orchestra. But when it’s just (me), I get to really set this program that goes through a lot of different sounds and moods and styles. You get to cut loose.”
This free concert will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.