ENTER-TV-LONESOME-DOVE-REVISITED-ZUM

Robert Duvall, left, and Tommy Lee Jones in “Lonesome Dove.” Alianza Films International/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press/TNS

 Alianza Films International/Entertainment Pictures

Like many now gray-haired men of my generation, and a few women too, I wanted to be a cowboy. TV made me that way, starting with such early shoot-‘em-up characters as Hopalong Cassidy, the Lone Ranger, Zorro and the Cisco Kid, all closer to cartoons than real people but influential nevertheless.

Then came “Gunsmoke,” in 1955, “Bonanza” and more: “Cheyenne,” “Have Gun – Will Travel,” “Rawhide,” “The Rifleman,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Maverick,” “Bat Masterson” and “Wyatt Earp.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus