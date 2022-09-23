Athena

Sami Slimane, front, in the movie “Athena.” (Kourtrajmeuf Kourtrajme/Netfix/TNS)

 Kourtrjameuf Kourtrajme

Los Angeles Times

Romain Gavras’ “Athena” opens with a single-take sequence so intricately choreographed, and so breathtaking in its visual sweep and emotional force, it’s almost a shame that there’s another 90 minutes or so of movie to go along with it.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus