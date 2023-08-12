Saying the new Netflix spy thriller “Heart of Stone” is nothing special doesn’t fully capture its nothing-specialness. This isn’t “second screen” stuff, designed to have on in the background while you dink around on your phone or duck downstairs to throw in a dryer sheet.

No, this is more like third-screen material; “Heart of Stone” works like a dutiful, beaten-down undercover agent, on deep background, while you watch something else on your laptop, while also phone-googling “Gal Gadot” and “better movies.”

