Lana Del Rey’s sprawling and obsessive new LP — “the ninth studio album,” as its cover describes it in a flourish of self-mythologizing graphic design — is the one where this great American collage artist begins cut-and-pasting herself.

Known since she emerged over a decade ago for alluding to or borrowing from the music of Lou Reed, Nancy Sinatra, Joni Mitchell and the Beach Boys, among countless others, Del Rey here quotes a line from her own song “Cinnamon Girl” and repurposes a string arrangement from her “Norman F—ing Rockwell” before concluding the record with a luscious-spooky dub-trap remake of 2019’s “Venice Bitch,” in which she rhymes “Get high” with “Never die” and “Drop acid” with “Lake Placid.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus