ENTER-RYE-LANE-MOVIE-REVIEW-ZUM

David Jonsson, left, and Vivian Oparah in “Rye Lane.” (BBC Films/Zuma Press/TNS)

 BBC Films

A swift, bright 77 minutes not counting end credits, the South London-set “Rye Lane” (streaming on Hulu Friday) has two fantastic faces at its center and a wealth of vibrant visual detail in every frame.

The movie, director Raine Allen-Miller’s feature debut, takes its cue from Yas, the aspiring costume designer played by Vivian Oparah. Everything this blur of creative energy wears or carries is a riot of primary color and clashing texture; as photographed by Olan Collardy, the movie’s like that, too. Even when the screenplay favors an arch quality when we wouldn’t mind a looser, easier-going touch — it’s as stylized and storybook-ish a vision of modern London as the delightful “Paddington” films — the actors, chiefly Oparah and David Jonsson, make for highly engaging company.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus